Everest – A Winner For Ordinary Folk!

R61 million first cheque in the bank

Redzel’s stunning victory under Kerrin Mcevoy in the world’s richest turf race at Royal Randwick on Saturday provided horseracing in Australia with a fairytale climax to months of mainstream media and public interest.

Big Earner – Redzel (Pic – Triple Crown Syndications)

Redzel, a son of Snitzel, is owned by police officers, school teachers, a doctor, taxi driver, concreter, electrician, pharmacist, a former NSW cricket coach and a security guard.

Trained by father-and-son team Peter and Paul Snowdon, Redzel tracked Jeff Lloyd and Houtzen all the way round the gold paved 1200m from his favourable 3 draw and pounced at the 300m marker to bag the A$5 800 000 (R61 million!) first cheque in style.

The fairytale commenced a few years ago. Redzel was orphaned as a foal when his dam, Millrich, died just three weeks after giving birth. A foster mare was found for the colt who then developed into a strong, handsome yearling when knocked down to Chris and Michael Ward’s Triple Crown Syndications for A$120,000 at the 2014 Magic Millions Yearling Sales.

The Ward brothers syndicated Redzel to a group of 17 owners from all walks of life.

The Everest’s 12 available places, which came at a cost of A$600,000 per year for three years, had been snapped up early on, defying cynicism in certain quarters.

Leading syndicator and bloodstock agent James Harron was the winning slot-holder on Saturday.

The Everest runner-up Vega Magic earned  A$1,425,000, with Brave Smash banking A$800,000 for third.

Stakes were paid all the way down to last finisher with fourth earning A $400,000 and fifth A$250,000, with runners sixth through to 12th collecting A$175,000.

