Everest – A Winner For Ordinary Folk!

Redzel’s stunning victory under Kerrin Mcevoy in the world’s richest turf race at Royal Randwick on Saturday provided horseracing in Australia with a fairytale climax to months of mainstream media and public interest.

Redzel, a son of Snitzel, is owned by police officers, school teachers, a doctor, taxi driver, concreter, electrician, pharmacist, a former NSW cricket coach and a security guard.

Trained by father-and-son team Peter and Paul Snowdon, Redzel tracked Jeff Lloyd and Houtzen all the way round the gold paved 1200m from his favourable 3 draw and pounced at the 300m marker to bag the A$5 800 000 (R61 million!) first cheque in style.

The fairytale commenced a few years ago. Redzel was orphaned as a foal when his dam, Millrich, died just three weeks after giving birth. A foster mare was found for the colt who then developed into a strong, handsome yearling when knocked down to Chris and Michael Ward’s Triple Crown Syndications for A$120,000 at the 2014 Magic Millions Yearling Sales.

The Ward brothers syndicated Redzel to a group of 17 owners from all walks of life.

The Everest’s 12 available places, which came at a cost of A$600,000 per year for three years, had been snapped up early on, defying cynicism in certain quarters.

Leading syndicator and bloodstock agent James Harron was the winning slot-holder on Saturday.

The Everest runner-up Vega Magic earned A$1,425,000, with Brave Smash banking A$800,000 for third.

Stakes were paid all the way down to last finisher with fourth earning A $400,000 and fifth A$250,000, with runners sixth through to 12th collecting A$175,000.

