Cape Sire’s Aussie Millionairess

Nadeson Park stallion Time Thief’s smart daughter In Her Time staked her claim for a slot in the A$10 million The Everest after defeating a star-studded line-up Saturday’s Gr2 Premiere Stakes (1200m) at Randwick.

“I was lucky enough to snag the ride at the trials at Rosehill and I haven’t had a horse trial like that in a long while, especially since I’ve been home from Singapore,” said jockey Corey Brown.

“She’s the real deal and showed it here today.I think there would be no doubt she would be competitive in The Everest.”

In Her Time’s trainer Benjamin Smith said he would keep the phone on in anticipation of getting an Everest call-up.

The Everest will be run at Royal Randwick over 1200m on 14 October and is the richest turf race in the world – and third highest overall, behind the Pegasus World Cup (U$15.9 million, US) and Dubai World Cup (U$13.2 million), both run on dirt.

In becoming Australia’s latest equine millionairess, the 5yo daughter of Time Thief registered her sixth win with 3 places from 15 starts for stakes of A$1,013,225.

In Her Time was consigned to the 2014 Inglis Classic Yearling sale by Kanangra Stud, where she failed to make her $40,000 reserve.

She is the seventh foal of the Zeditave mare Hell It’s Hot, a half-sister to Gr3 winner Hot As Hell, Listed winner Flaming Hot, Hong Kong Stakes winner Craig’s Dragon and the 5-time winner Harlem Heat the dam of Listed winner Harlem River.

A top class racehorse, Time Thief won or placed in six of his seven outings. Winner of the Listed Zeditave Stakes, Time Thief’s top performances included a second in the Gr1 Caulfield Guineas, where he was beaten by Whobegotyou, and a third in the Gr1 Australia Stakes, to champion Apache Cat.

An A$2 million yearling buy, Time Thief is a son of triple Australian Champion Sire Redoute’s Choice and is one of five stakes horses produced by the Gr3 Tristarc Stakes winner Procrastinate.