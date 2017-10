Legal Eagle and Marinaresco, both in 34th place, are the leading South African horses in the eighth edition of the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings for 2017.

While Arrogate (134) is still top of the charts, with Winx (132) second, Enable (128) is third as a result of her dominant performance in the Gr1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe just under a fortnight ago.

