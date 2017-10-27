Where’s The Logic?

Horseracing’s great conflict with its own rules, process and rationality came home to haunt in the Greyville third race on Friday evening. The race was declared null and void after ten of the twelve jockeys failed to realise that a false start had been declared.

Two of the carded runners – Song Of Mitu and Three Ships – had a gate not open and no jockey aboard, respectively.

So, first question – why was the start button pressed?

The second point is process.

The last time we had a false start, high winds were blamed for the jockeys not noticing. On Friday evening there were excuses – the heavens opened as the start was effected – but where was the flag man and the siren? If the flag isn’t bright enough and the siren isn’t loud enough, surely improve them?

The third point is business rationale.

Why not declare the two affected runners, scratchings, if they weren’t given a fair chance? The backers of these two get refunds and exotic players get the tote favourite – who, incidentally was one of those affected.

Instead, ten runners and their connections and backers suffer. As does the Tote, which loses all turnover on the race.

The first five horses to finish also lose out on stakes and trainer and jockey commissions.

It is said that discretion is a dangerous tool in the wrong hands. But surely this kind of occurrence calls for more logic and a better solution and more care all round?

It’s just not good enough.