Pour Another Whisky

While Beat The Bank continued his rapid rise through the ranks with a dominant display in the Gr2 Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday, South African racing fans may have been slightly disappointed with the run of Sun Met champion, Whisky Baron.

Phillipi trainer Brett Crawford’s first international runner, ridden by our East Cape Champion jockey Greg Cheyne, finished 14 lengths behind the top-class winner Beat The Bank, a horse going places.

Greg Cheyne drew the whip at the 400m as Whisky Baron’s flame flickered briefly, before tapering out.

A margin of interference in running, months of inactivity, over 33 weeks off the track and unsuitable underfoot conditions will be reasons to suggest that the son of Manhattan Rain is certainly worth another chance.

The Brett Crawford team were reportedly ‘not unhappy’ and plans were still on track.

While Hong Kong on 12 December is just around the corner in global horseracing terms, there will be hope that Crawford can work some magic with the top-class gelding in advance of his taking his place in either the Gr1 Longines Hong Kong Cup 2000 or the Gr1 Longines Hong Kong Mile – both races are run for a purse of about US$3 million apiece.

For now Friday belonged to Beat The Bank. Formerly trained in Ireland by Darren Bunyan, the three-year-old made his first start for Andrew Balding when landing a conditions race at this venue back in May.

He disappointed in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, but has since won a Listed prize on the July Course and a Gr3 at Goodwood, and was the 11-8 market leader to continue his winning spree on Friday. Which he did in impressive style.