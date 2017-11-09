Tickets to Africa’s Richest Race Day are on sale now, so grab your entry to the 2018 Sun Met Celebrated with G.H. Mumm on Saturday, 27 January 2018.

The theme for 2018 is ‘Style ahead of the Field’ and racegoers are invited wear your best Afro-chic and get ready to celebrate in style.

General Access tickets can be purchased via Ticketpros.co.za and at the reception offices of the Kenilworth Racecourse.

General Access tickets include access to all public areas including the grand stand with public bars and catering facilities, as well as access to the official after party and include two R50 betting vouchers. For those wanting something a bit more exclusive there are a variety of packages on offer, ranging from picnic sites to VIP packages starting from R2350. The VIP packages include a shaded area, food and drink offerings, access to the official after-party and much more.

Visit Ticketpro to book your tickets or visit http://www.sunmet.co.za/ for more information.

Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Twitter – @SunMetZA | Facebook – @TheSunMet |Instagram – @officialsunmet

Follow G.H Mumm on ghmumm_sa (instagram); @champagne.gh.mumm.za (Facebook) @GHMUMMSA (Twitter)