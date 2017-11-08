A Maiden No More

Nebula At The Double

Fairview 29th October: The listed Algoa Cup over 2000m topped the bill in Port Elizabeth on Sunday and successful for the second year in a row here was the visiting NEBULA. Freely available at 15/2 on the off, Brett Crawford’s charge raced in the backend of midfield for most of the journey. He quickened well at the top of the long home straight and won going away after striking the front 100m out.

Three of the afternoon’s nine races were staged over 1200m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was the ultra-consistent STAR BURST GALAXY in the conditions plate. Soon positioned close to the speed, Tara Laing’s charge took up the running as they approached the 400m marker and comfortably accounted for the running on BEATABOUTTHEBUSH by two and a half.

They also ran three races over 1600m and surprisingly the quickest home here was HOTEL CIPRIANI in the maiden plate. Another to race handy, the visitor from Cape Town commenced battle with another raider in SALTORO RIDGE 200m out and in what proved to be a real thriller he only got the verdict by the narrowest of margins.

Titbits

The 13/1 shot GAME GIRL showed good improvement when winning the opening maiden event over 1000m with plenty in hand by three and a half.

The lightly weighted 3yo DORMAN came from the back when completing a double in the MR71 Handicap over 1200m

Lightning Speed

Kenilworth 31st October: Racing returned to the old course at Kenilworth on Tuesday. As per usual a maiden plate got proceedings underway and in what proved to be by far the quickest of the three 1200m races we saw an impressive front running performance from the 3yo VELVET DAWN. In a time 0,89 seconds (approximately 5 lengths) faster than that of the pinnacle stakes won by SERGEANT HARDY, Paddy Kruyer’s charge was very quickly five lengths clear. She did look to tire a little very late on, but still had the second horse 2,5 lengths adrift, and the third 9 lengths.

In winning the pinnacle stakes, Sergeant Hardy was always positioned up with the speed. He kept on strongly at the business end of the race and got the better of a three way finish by almost a half.

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1700m where the faster of the two handicaps was the MR72 affair won by MIDNIGHT MOONLIGHT. Confidently ridden by the evergreen Bernard Fayd’Herbe, the daughter of Jay Peg raced in midfield during the early part of the race. She made her move at the top of the short home straight and won comfortably by a length and a quarter after striking the front 230m from home.

Titbits

The 3yo STREETFIGHTING MAN ran on well from off the pace when runner up in the maiden plate over 1600m.

Music To The Ears

Turffontein 31st October: In the evening they raced on the old stand side track where four of the eight races were staged over 1160m. The third division of the maiden plate was the fastest of these and here we saw a very promising debut performance from the Silvano colt PIETRO MASCAGNI. Sent off joint second in the betting market at 4/1, Mike De Kock’s charge wasn’t the quickest into stride and as a result he raced in midfield early on. He quickened well from halfway and after a thrilling tussle with the other joint second favourite SQUARE THE CIRCLE below the distance, she got the verdict by a short head.

A MR94 Handicap topped the bill and in what proved to be the faster of the two 1400m events KINGS ARCHER recorded his fifth career victory. Positioned in midfield when the strung out field began to concertina, the son of A P Arrow ran on stoutly over the final 400m, and in a race where less than a length covered the first five home, he got up in the very last stride.

Two maiden events over 2000m made up the evening’s fare and stopping the clock in the faster of these was ORSON in the boy’s affair. Taken straight to the front by Musi Yeni, St John Gray’s charge made virtually all. He found extra when the favourite BEFORE NOON drew alongside 100m out, and won going away by a length and a half.

Titbits

Trying the distance for the first time, lightly raced EXCALIBUR’S RETURN won the girl’s division of the maiden plate over 2000m going away by three and three quarters.

Dream Beginning

Greyville 1st November: They raced on the turf on Wednesday afternoon where comfortably the fastest of the three 1200m races was the MR70 Handicap won by SHE’S A DREAM. Sent off a joint favourite at 4/1, the daughter of Kahal raced in midfield during the early part of the race. She was ridden to lead shortly after passing the 200m pole and won going away by three. She’s A Dream has now won two from three and is clearly one to keep tabs on.

The faster of the two 1400m maiden plates was the boy’s division won by BLAZE OF GOLD. He broke well from his wide draw and soon positioned close to the speed raced prominent throughout. He put his head in front early in the short home straight and went on to score with authority by a length and three quarters.

By far the faster of the two 2000m handicaps was the MR86 affair in which ONE MAN SHOW registered his fifth career victory. Completing a hat-trick here, Dean Kannemeyer’s charge ran on stoutly at the business end of the race and got up in the very last stride to deny the front running ROY HAD ENOUGH.

Titbits

The 3yo RYKER quickened nicely very late when winning the MR79 Handicap a bit more easily than the official margin of half a length would suggest.

Mighty Mawsoof

Vaal 2nd November: Thursday’s action took place on the classic track. EIGHT CITIES was strongly fancied to win the opener and in what proved to be the faster of the two maiden events over 1500m, he duly landed the odds. He ran on strongly from his handy positon and won going away by a length and a quarter after striking the front 400m from home.

The faster of the two handicaps over 1000m was the MR66 affair in which the very lightly raced MAWSOOF kept his unbeaten record intact. A fluent winner of both starts now, Mike De Kock’s charge ran on well from midfield here and won with authority by two and three quarters.

They also ran two races over 2400m and comfortably the quickest of these was the MR68 Handicap in which the recent maiden winner JUST A JET completed a quick double. Content to amble along in the rear for most of the journey, the Just As Well mare ran on best of all down the long home straight and won going away by a length and three quarters.

Titbits

Continually baulked for a run between the 400m and 200m poles, WHITEOUT finished best of all and beaten just 0,3 of a length was very unlucky.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (7) Cristian 16

Race 2: (6) Rahvar 76

Race 3: (8) Cuveo 33

Race 4: (12) What A Player 17

Race 5: (7) Inviting Lily 69

Race 6: (8) Truly 54

Race 7: (3) Precious Pansy 37

Race 8: (7) Chit Chat 58

Race 9: (4) Itsmydarlin 31

Vaal (sat)

Race 1: (2) Gypsy’s Answer 6

Race 2: (5) Rushmore River 79

Race 3: (13) Red Revolution 8

Race 4: (2) Matchmaker 13

Race 5: (9) American Indian 48

Race 6: (8) Tundra Taita 29

Race 7: (7) Starcraft Prince 63

Race 8: (1) Ponchielli 38

Race 9: (1) Ossetra 21 (NAP**)

Kenilworth (sat)

Race 1: (4) Refined Bachelor 14

Race 2: (5) Fresnaye 54 (EW)

Race 3: (2) Bid Before Sunset 21 (NAP*)

Race 4: (7) Amazingly 30

Race 5: (1) Captain America 92

Race 6: (2) Percival 79

Race 7: (2) Sommerlied 82

Race 8: (5) Cock-A-Hoop 51

Greyville (sun)

Race 1: (1) Diamonds Forever 16

Race 2: (7) Ginger Biscuit 30

Race 3: (4) Hold The Line 34

Race 4: (11) Zinzara 30

Race 5: (11) Matthew Lips 34

Race 6: (7) Lonely Arethebrave 57

Race 7: (7) Lunar Rush 79

Race 8: (3) World Dreamer 25

Top rated winners last week included

Memphis Belle won 11/1

King And Empire won 8/1

Spring Wonder won 33/10

World Mission won 33/10

Dunzie won 22/10

Sess won 2/1

Eight Cities won 14/10

Circle Of Latitude 9/10

Notebook:-

Mawsoof (M De Kock, Gauteng)

Pietro Mascagni (M De Kock, Gauteng)

Velvet Dawn (P Kruyer, W-Cape)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Fairview (turf) 29th October

Penetrometer 24 G/Soft

Course Variant: 0,36s slow (bend)

1000m (1) Game Girl 56,76

1200m (3) Star Burst Galaxy 67,35

1400m (1) Woljayrine 84,02

1600m (3) Hotel Cipriani 97,19

2000m (1) Nebula 121,30

Kenilworth (old) 31st October

Penetrometer 20 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,37s fast

1000m (3) Velvet Dawn 70,38

1400m (1) Big Pleasure 85,35

1600m (1) World Mission 99,27

1700m (2) Midnight Moonlight 103,97

2000m (1) Zanzibarian 125,75

Turffontein (old) 31st October

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,15s slow

1160m (4) Pietro Mascagni 66,99

1400m (2) Kings Archer 84,96

2000m (2) Orson 125,75

Greyville (turf) 1st November

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 2,14s slow

1000m (1) Ryker 60,00

1200m (3) She’s A Dream 72,87

1400m (2) Blaze Of Gold 86,70

2000m (2) One Man Show 122,87

Vaal (classic) 2nd November

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,03s fast

1000m (2) Mawsoof 56,90

1200m (1) Sky High Flyer 69,70

1500m (2) Eight Cities 90,26

1600m (1) La Roquette 96,28

1700m (1) Piccadilly Square 105,49

2400m (2) Just A Jet 149,27