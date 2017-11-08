Easy Win – Jock Donates To HHCU

It’s been a while since we have seen an easier winner than Joey Soma’s Wind Chill in the Vaal second race, a 2000m Progress Plate, on Tuesday.

The stakes winning daughter of Silvano cruised to a 5 length plus victory beating her four male rivals with contemptuous ease. She was slung in at the weights and started at a prohibitive 2-10.

And in a spontaneous show of generosity and to show he was little more than a passenger on her back, her rider Anton Marcus donated his riding fee to the Highveld Horse Care Unit in the post-race interview.

A random act of goodwill – well done Anton!