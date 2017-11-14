Home » Breeding » ‘O’ Is Back In Full Swing

‘O’ Is Back In Full Swing

Two runners in Selangor Cup on Saturday

Avontuur’s international stakes winner producing sire Oratorio was given the green light this week to commence full coverings after a bout of laminitis saw him out of action in September.

Oratorio classic prospect Ancestry – in action at Kenilworth on Saturday

Oratorio commenced covering mares for shareholders only late last month after making a dramatic recovery from his illness.

A pleased Avontuur GM Pippa Mickleburgh said that she was very excited to have written to the Oratorio shareholders on Tuesday to inform them of the great news.

“It has been a trying time but the big boy showed that it will take more than a bit of laiminitis to get him down. We are playing catch up now, but he is a true professional. I must again say a huge word of thanks to our Vet Martin Denkhaus, with the support of Baker McVeigh, and farrier Robbie Miller, who have been wonderful. I have already gone on record saying that their care and attention made all the difference to get O back to health so quickly.”

Oratorio has two runners in Saturday’s Guineas ‘trial’, the Gr2 Selangor Cup at Kenilworth.

The very smart Joey Ramsden-trained Ancestry, probably more of a Derby horse ultimately, gets the blinkers and Anton Marcus, while Vaughan Marshall’s Nordic Chant has won 2 of his 7 starts and is bred on staying lines.

