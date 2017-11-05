Barrier Trials Launch 12 November

Sixteen entries have been received for the first Barrier Trials which will be run at Greyville on Sunday 12 November.

The trials are an innovation introduced by Gold Circle in KwaZulu-Natal to enhance transparency and all first-timers and horses rested 120 days and more will be required to run the poly 1000m heat in a maximum of 70 secs.

Trial fields of a minimum of 2 runners and a maxiumum of 8 will be composed at Gold Circle’s discretion.

Event-12 1000m (Poly)

BARRIER TRIALS

0 Alldressedup John Nel 0 0 Anza-Borrego Lezeanne Forbes 0 0 Aviation Duncan Howells 0 0 Captain Crunch Lowan Denysschen 0 0 Cathedral Cove Jeff Freedman 0 0 Dancing With Tatum Gary Rich 0 0 Forevermore Andre Nel 0 0 King Dadewethu Gary Rich 0 0 Lady Abigail Lezeanne Forbes 0 0 Ninjinsky’s Son Duncan Howells 0 0 Photograph Doug Campbell 0 0 Sequel Dean Kannemeyer 0 0 Sheik’s Storm Paul Gadsby 0 0 Special Force Lezeanne Forbes 0 0 Vilette Andre Nel 0 0 Zambezi D Gary Rich 0 (16)