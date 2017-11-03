Betting On The Breeders Cup

HollywoodBets will be betting on the full card today and tomorrow of the Breeders Cup – with fixed odds on all races and open bets on all covered by Saftote.

Tellytrack will screen this weekend’s Breeders Cup action.

Defending champion Arrogate, who beat California Chrome in last year’s BC Classic at Santa Anita, drew the 1 gate in a field of 11 for Saturday’s $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, the highlight of the two-day, 13-race, $28 million World Championships at Del Mar.

TAB will commingle with the USA.

Pools that will be commingled are Win, Place Exacta, Pick 3, Double, Pick 4 (Jackpot) and Pick 6. Local Swinger and Trifecta pools will be offered.

Units of betting and minimum bet values are: Win, Place, Double and Pick 6 – R32; Exacta – R16; Pick 3 and Jackpot – R8.Swinger and Trifecta bets will as normal cost R1 a line with minimum bets of R2 and R6 respectively. There will be no fractional betting on any bets except Trifectas.

Today’s racing starts at 20.25pm SA time and ends with Del Mar Race 9 at 1.35am on Saturday. The Breeders’ Cup events are Races 6 to 9.

Saturday’s action begins at 7.10pm, just before Race 11 on the 12-race Charity Mile card at Turffontein, with the first of seven Breeders’ Cup races off at 9pm.

The meeting ends with the Breeders’ Cup Classic just before 1am on Sunday. It is the highlight of the two-day meeting and a race no racing fan will want to miss.

Friday, 3 November 2017 COMMINGLED POOLS LOCAL POOLS Race 1 20:25 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 2 21:00 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 3 21:35 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE PICK 4 SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 4 22:10 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE PICK 6 SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 5 22:45 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 6 23:25 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE PICK 4 SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 7 00:05 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 8 00:50 WIN PLACE EXACTA DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 9 01:35 WIN PLACE EXACTA SWINGER TRIFECTA Race ## NO BETTING & NO BROADCAST

Saturday, 4 November 2017 COMMINGLED POOLS LOCAL POOLS Race 1 19:10 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 2 19:45 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE PICK 4 SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 3 20:20 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 4 21:00 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE PICK 4 SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 5 21:37 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 6 22:14 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 7 23:00 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE PICK 6 SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 8 23:37 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 9 00:19 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE PICK 4 SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 10 00:58 WIN PLACE EXACTA PICK 3 DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 11 01:37 WIN PLACE EXACTA DOUBLE SWINGER TRIFECTA Race 12 02:35 WIN PLACE EXACTA SWINGER TRIFECTA

BET UNITS AND MINIMUMS: BETTING UNIT MINIMUM BET COMMINGLED LOCAL FRACTIONAL BETTING WIN R32 R32 YES – NO PLACE R32 R32 YES – NO DOUBLE R32 R32 YES – NO PICK 6 R32 R32 YES – NO EXACTA R16 R16 YES – NO PICK 3 R8 R8 YES – NO PICK 4/JACKPOT R8 R8 YES – NO SWINGER R1 R6 – YES NO TRIFECTA R1 R6 – YES YES