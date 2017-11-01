Mixed Sale Catalogue Online

The catalogue for the Bloodstock South Africa Johannesburg Mixed Sale is now available online.

It can be viewed at www.bsa.co.za

The sale will be held at the Randjesfontein Training Centre Clubhouse on 15 November , and offers buyers the chance to acquire well-bred potential broodmares as well as horses who are already ready to win!

Twenty-six lots have been catalogued for the Mixed Sale, which offers something for everyone.

Among the lots of interest are:

Lot 3 Mutawaary –this well bred grandson of Fastnet Rock has been placed in five of his seven outings and looks like winning very soon

Lot 5 Royal Rose –a winning daughter of Dynasty and a Gr2 daughter of Rory’s Jester, this filly surely rates an exciting stud prospect

Lot 6 Star Profile –this Gr3 daughter of Bold Silvano offers both current racing appeal, she has competed against the likes of Desert Rhythm, Green Plains and Folk Dance, and future broodmare potential

Lot 7 Tipping Point –this winning daughter of Philanthropist is a half-sister to two stakes winners including Gr3 Matchem Stakes hero Changingoftheguard

Lot 10 Triple It –an unraced three-year-old, this filly is by champion sire Trippi out of 12 time stakes winning millionaire Mannequin

Lot 13 Yaamen –fourth on his only start over 1200m, this 3yo is a son of champion sire Silvano out of Oaks winner Tajmeel

Lot 17 Captain My Captain –regally bred son of champion sire Captain Al, he won a good race last time out and can surely on build on that, having competed against the likes of Bold Respect, Dutch Philip and Gold Image

Lot 21 Hot Curry –son of Judpot won again last time out and has now won two of his last four

Lot 22 Hungry Heart –a filly with loads of broodmare appeal, she is a winning half-sister to Fillies Guineas winner Maybe Yes

For more information, interested parties can contact Ashley de Klerk on [email protected]