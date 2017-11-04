Callan Will Be Back In Saddle Soon

Callan Murray was lucky to escape with bruising after he came off Espera in the third race at Fairview on Friday.

Murray was in a challenging position on the Tara Laing trained filly at the 300m when she clipped heels and he fell heavily.

The filly was seen cantering back riderless and appeared to be none the worse for the incident.

The young rider initially complained of a painful neck and knee and he was taken to hospital for x-rays.

“Callan is all good thankfully. He has been cleared of any fractures and is bruised and obviously a bit sore,” said Pippa Mickleburgh who represents Murray’s sponsors, Avontuur.

He has been stood down at Turffontein today.

Murray is currently third on the SA jockey log with 37 winners this season.