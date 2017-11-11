The Heat Turns Up

There is some debate as to when the Cape Summer Season actually started or when it is scheduled to start. Whatever the official off, the big horses are being turned out gradually and for those of us who love the game, the big season has been alive and well for some weeks already.

A R120 000 1400m Pinnacle Stakes on the Kenilworth programme today catches the eye and underscores the class factor, with some big names lining up.

The likes of Gr1 winners Captain America, Sail South and Edict Of Nantes face Cape Winter Series Triple Crown star African Night Sky.

Also in the field is record-breaking yearling and Gr1 Daily News third placer Horizon, who will be looking for a big 4yo season after achieving a Gr3 Politician Stakes victory at best as a 3yo.

The day’s jockey mix also suggests that the ante has been upped with the likes of Piere Strydom and Charity Mile day knockout hero Lyle Hewitson in town. Strydom rides Investec Cape Derby and Daily News 2000 winner Edict Of Nantes, who ran third in the Vodacom Durban July, and should find this on the short side.

Hewitson rides the Australian-bred Table Bay. Last season’s Gr3 Cape Classic winner went down narrowly in the Matchem at his penultimate start, and although flat at his subsequent jump, will strip fit – and is lethal over this trip.

