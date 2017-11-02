Cartier – Have Your Say!

Public voting for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards closes at noon, British time, next Tuesday following the running of the Melbourne Cup, and with a strong European contingent involved there and at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, run at Del Mar Racecourse on Friday and Saturday, some last-minute changes to the standings for the awards can be expected.

Public online voting opened last week and please click on www.cartierracingawards.co.uk to have your say.

Aidan O’Brien, who gained the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit at the 2016 Cartier Racing Awards, has a strong team at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Dual 2,000 Guineas victor Churchill (116) jointly leads the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt category and attempts to give O’Brien a first victory in Saturday’s 10-furlong G1 Breeders’ Cup Classic on dirt.

Other runners for O’Brien in California include star five-year-old Highland Reel (92), seeking a second successive victory in the Gr1 Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf, and Roly Poly (128), who has already been successful three times at Gr1 level during 2017. The three-year-old filly contests the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Saturday.

O’Brien also has a number of starters in the juvenile contests headed by US Navy Flag (80), who tops the Cartier Two-Year-Old division. The War Front colt tries dirt for the first time in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile over an extended mile.

The Ballydoyle maestro is responsible for the leader in the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly division, Happily (80), who goes for the mile Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf on Friday alongside stable companion September (24), while three-year-old filly Rhododendron (80) starts in the nine-furlong Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf the following day.

Outside of the O’Brien-trained challengers, Beckford (48) is Gordon Elliott’s first Breeders’ Cup runner in the mile Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf on Friday.

Godolphin’s star older miler Ribchester (166), followed by Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International scorer Ulysses (152), lead the way in the Cartier Older Horse division and they both start at Del Mar on Saturday, with Ribchester lining up in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Mile and Ulysses going for the Gr1 Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf over a mile and a half.

Decorated Knight (128), a triple G1 scorer in 2017 and currently third in the Cartier Older Horse standings, also runs in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

Flying fillies Marsha (76) and Lady Aurelia (48), who feature on the leaderboard for the Cartier Sprinter Award, clash again in Saturday’s five-furlong Breeders’ Cup Sprint on turf.

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, October 29, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Enable 208

Ribchester 166

Winter 164

Ulysses 152

Decorated Knight 128

Roly Poly 128

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 116

Cracksman 108

Hydrangea 104

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester 166

Ulysses 152

Decorated Knight 128

Highland Reel 92

Cloth Of Stars 88

Bateel 76

Persuasive 72

Aclaim 64

Poet’s Word 60

Zarak 54

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 116

Cracksman 108

Harry Angel 100

Thunder Snow 90

Al Wukair 72

Brametot 72

Ice Breeze 68

Capri 66

Caravaggio 64

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Enable 208

Winter 164

Roly Poly 128

Hydrangea 104

Rhododendron 80

Sobetsu 56

Coronet 48

Lady Aurelia 48

Senga 48

Rain Goddess 44

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel 100

Marsha 76

Caravaggio 64

Tasleet 64

Battaash 56

Brando 48

Lady Aurelia 48

The Tin Man 40

Profitable 36

Librisa Breeze 32

Cartier Stayer

Vazirabad 87

Order Of St George 84

Big Orange 72

Stradivarius 60

Ice Breeze 48

Desert Skyline 36

Capri 32

Marmelo 32

Torcedor 32

Dartmouth 24

Polarisation 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

U S Navy Flag 80

Beckford 48

Saxon Warrior 48

Sioux Nation 48

Unfortunately 48

Verbal Dexterity 40

Cardsharp 36

Nebo 36

Havana Grey 32

Roaring Lion 32

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Happily 80

Clemmie 56

Laurens 52

Heartache 36

Wild Illusion 34

Different League 32

Magical 32

Nyaleti 28

Polydream 24

September 24