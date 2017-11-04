Home » Racing & Sport » Khan’s Shot At History Today

Khan’s Shot At History Today

Richest 1600m handicap in the country

Recently returned to the saddle, multiple champion jockey Mark Khan enjoys a unique opportunity today of becoming the first jockey to both ride and own a winner of the Charity Mile.

Mark Khan – part owner of Top Shot

Currently out of action with a knee injury, Khan was aboard the 2006 winner Soft Landing for Geoff Woodruff and owns a share in the A P Arrow gelding Top Shot , who will be saddled by Gary Alexander. The 6yo is something of a longshot but carries a handy galloping weight in the hands of Marco Van Rensburg,

The Charity Mile, formerly the November Handicap, traces back to 1963 when it was run as the Lion Export Stakes at Germiston Racecourse – subsequently renamed Gosforth Park and closed as a racing venue in 2001. In 1971 it was run as the Germiston December Handicap, but since then has taken place in November with a traditional slot since 1999 being the first Saturday of the month.

The richest 1600m handicap in South Africa, the list of past winners boasts many famous horses including David Payne’s Great Sun (1978), the great Foveros (1981), champion Wolf Power (1982 and 1983), the top racemare and dam of Highlands champion Jallad, Petrava (1985), Jungle Rock (1986), Senor Santa’s match stakes conqueror Northern Princess (1989) and NHA Chairman Ken Truter’s powerful galloper Glamour Boy, who won in 2000.

The mighty Wolf Power

The race’s association with charity goes back to 2006, when Phumelela launched the concept of a feature linked to charity.

The Charity Mile is off at 16h45 – watch it live on Tellytrack, Dstv 239.

Does the list below evoke special memories? Comment and tell us which one stands out for you.

Past winners:

  16/11/1968    Bill Bailey

  15/11/1969    Floretus

  21/11/1970    Gold Mohur

  01/11/1972    Davy Jones

  01/11/1973    High Jinks

  01/11/1974    Foreign Agent

  20/11/1976    Lampoon

  19/11/1977    Deep Magic

  04/11/1978    Great Sun

  01/11/1979    Welcome Boy

  01/11/1980    Lagin

  07/11/1981    Foveros

  06/11/1982    Wolf Power

  01/11/1983    Wolf Power

  03/11/1984    Rain Forest

  05/11/1985    Petrava

  25/10/1986    Jungle Rock

  07/11/1987    Cup Holder

  05/11/1988    Mill Hill

  04/11/1989    Northern Princess

  03/11/1990    Kick The Habit

  02/11/1991    Jungle Sands

  07/11/1992    Unaware

  08/11/1993    Please Be True

  05/11/1994    Quick Wit

  04/11/1995    Golden Globe

  02/11/1996    Secretary General

  01/11/1997    Fov’s Fancy

  13/11/1998    Smart Money

  06/11/1999    Clifton King

  04/11/2000    Glamour Boy

  03/11/2001    Taupo Retreat

  02/11/2002    Grand Format

  01/11/2003    Duchess Daba

  06/11/2004    Swartland

  05/11/2005    Jamaica

  04/11/2006    Soft Landing

  03/11/2007    Our Giant

  01/11/2008    Likeithot

  07/11/2009    Seattle Ice

  06/11/2010    Alderry

  05/11/2011    Pierre Jourdan

  03/11/2012    Mujaarib

  02/11/2013    Royal Zulu Warrior

  01/11/2014    Bezanova

  31/10/2015    Bouclette Top

  05/11/2016    New Predator

