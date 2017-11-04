Khan’s Shot At History Today

Recently returned to the saddle, multiple champion jockey Mark Khan enjoys a unique opportunity today of becoming the first jockey to both ride and own a winner of the Charity Mile.

Currently out of action with a knee injury, Khan was aboard the 2006 winner Soft Landing for Geoff Woodruff and owns a share in the A P Arrow gelding Top Shot , who will be saddled by Gary Alexander. The 6yo is something of a longshot but carries a handy galloping weight in the hands of Marco Van Rensburg,

The Charity Mile, formerly the November Handicap, traces back to 1963 when it was run as the Lion Export Stakes at Germiston Racecourse – subsequently renamed Gosforth Park and closed as a racing venue in 2001. In 1971 it was run as the Germiston December Handicap, but since then has taken place in November with a traditional slot since 1999 being the first Saturday of the month.

The richest 1600m handicap in South Africa, the list of past winners boasts many famous horses including David Payne’s Great Sun (1978), the great Foveros (1981), champion Wolf Power (1982 and 1983), the top racemare and dam of Highlands champion Jallad, Petrava (1985), Jungle Rock (1986), Senor Santa’s match stakes conqueror Northern Princess (1989) and NHA Chairman Ken Truter’s powerful galloper Glamour Boy, who won in 2000.

The race’s association with charity goes back to 2006, when Phumelela launched the concept of a feature linked to charity.

The Charity Mile is off at 16h45 – watch it live on Tellytrack, Dstv 239.

Does the list below evoke special memories? Comment and tell us which one stands out for you.

Past winners:

16/11/1968 Bill Bailey

15/11/1969 Floretus

21/11/1970 Gold Mohur

01/11/1972 Davy Jones

01/11/1973 High Jinks

01/11/1974 Foreign Agent

20/11/1976 Lampoon

19/11/1977 Deep Magic

04/11/1978 Great Sun

01/11/1979 Welcome Boy

01/11/1980 Lagin

07/11/1981 Foveros

06/11/1982 Wolf Power

01/11/1983 Wolf Power

03/11/1984 Rain Forest

05/11/1985 Petrava

25/10/1986 Jungle Rock

07/11/1987 Cup Holder

05/11/1988 Mill Hill

04/11/1989 Northern Princess

03/11/1990 Kick The Habit

02/11/1991 Jungle Sands

07/11/1992 Unaware

08/11/1993 Please Be True

05/11/1994 Quick Wit

04/11/1995 Golden Globe

02/11/1996 Secretary General

01/11/1997 Fov’s Fancy

13/11/1998 Smart Money

06/11/1999 Clifton King

04/11/2000 Glamour Boy

03/11/2001 Taupo Retreat

02/11/2002 Grand Format

01/11/2003 Duchess Daba

06/11/2004 Swartland

05/11/2005 Jamaica

04/11/2006 Soft Landing

03/11/2007 Our Giant

01/11/2008 Likeithot

07/11/2009 Seattle Ice

06/11/2010 Alderry

05/11/2011 Pierre Jourdan

03/11/2012 Mujaarib

02/11/2013 Royal Zulu Warrior

01/11/2014 Bezanova

31/10/2015 Bouclette Top

05/11/2016 New Predator