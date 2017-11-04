Khan’s Shot At History Today

Recently returned to the saddle, multiple champion jockey Mark Khan enjoys a unique opportunity today of becoming the first jockey to both ride and own a winner of the Charity Mile.
Currently out of action with a knee injury, Khan was aboard the 2006 winner Soft Landing for Geoff Woodruff and owns a share in the A P Arrow gelding Top Shot , who will be saddled by Gary Alexander. The 6yo is something of a longshot but carries a handy galloping weight in the hands of Marco Van Rensburg,
The Charity Mile, formerly the November Handicap, traces back to 1963 when it was run as the Lion Export Stakes at Germiston Racecourse – subsequently renamed Gosforth Park and closed as a racing venue in 2001. In 1971 it was run as the Germiston December Handicap, but since then has taken place in November with a traditional slot since 1999 being the first Saturday of the month.
The richest 1600m handicap in South Africa, the list of past winners boasts many famous horses including David Payne’s Great Sun (1978), the great Foveros (1981), champion Wolf Power (1982 and 1983), the top racemare and dam of Highlands champion Jallad, Petrava (1985), Jungle Rock (1986), Senor Santa’s match stakes conqueror Northern Princess (1989) and NHA Chairman Ken Truter’s powerful galloper Glamour Boy, who won in 2000.
The race’s association with charity goes back to 2006, when Phumelela launched the concept of a feature linked to charity.
The Charity Mile is off at 16h45 – watch it live on Tellytrack, Dstv 239.
Does the list below evoke special memories? Comment and tell us which one stands out for you.
Past winners:
16/11/1968 Bill Bailey
15/11/1969 Floretus
21/11/1970 Gold Mohur
01/11/1972 Davy Jones
01/11/1973 High Jinks
01/11/1974 Foreign Agent
20/11/1976 Lampoon
19/11/1977 Deep Magic
04/11/1978 Great Sun
01/11/1979 Welcome Boy
01/11/1980 Lagin
07/11/1981 Foveros
06/11/1982 Wolf Power
01/11/1983 Wolf Power
03/11/1984 Rain Forest
05/11/1985 Petrava
25/10/1986 Jungle Rock
07/11/1987 Cup Holder
05/11/1988 Mill Hill
04/11/1989 Northern Princess
03/11/1990 Kick The Habit
02/11/1991 Jungle Sands
07/11/1992 Unaware
08/11/1993 Please Be True
05/11/1994 Quick Wit
04/11/1995 Golden Globe
02/11/1996 Secretary General
01/11/1997 Fov’s Fancy
13/11/1998 Smart Money
06/11/1999 Clifton King
04/11/2000 Glamour Boy
03/11/2001 Taupo Retreat
02/11/2002 Grand Format
01/11/2003 Duchess Daba
06/11/2004 Swartland
05/11/2005 Jamaica
04/11/2006 Soft Landing
03/11/2007 Our Giant
01/11/2008 Likeithot
07/11/2009 Seattle Ice
06/11/2010 Alderry
05/11/2011 Pierre Jourdan
03/11/2012 Mujaarib
02/11/2013 Royal Zulu Warrior
01/11/2014 Bezanova
31/10/2015 Bouclette Top
05/11/2016 New Predator