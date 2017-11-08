Evans New Dubai Caller

The Emirates Racing Authority has appointed experienced sports broadcaster Craig Evans as the official race commentator for the 2017-18 UAE racing season.

Evans is a well-respected figure in the industry and brings with him a wealth of international experience spanning across three decades, which includes stints at prominent racecourses in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Japan and South Africa.

Evans who recently returned to Australia after nine years calling races in Singapore, was approached by the ERA to take up the seasonal position.

A career highlight for Evans was being invited to call two days of racing at Santa Anita in California – the home of the 2016 Breeders’ Cup. Evans replaces Terry Spargo for the upcoming season.

Another key appointment for the Emirates racing Authority for the season comes through Dr Belinda Rose, who takes over the role of Regulatory Veterinarian Officer. Rose has an extensive history in the equine industry and brings with her over a decade of international experience across Australia, South Africa, Vietnam and her home country, the UK.

Rose was the veterinary surgeon and veterinary officer at Jersey Racecourse between 2006-2008 and her most recent assignment was with Tattersalls sales complex, Newmarket. – Emirates Racing Authority.