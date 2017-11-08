Top Draft At Quality Sale

Excitement is building for the 2017 CTS Lanzerac Ready To Run Sale, scheduled for Thursday 16 and Friday 17 November at Durbanville.

The sale has once again attracted an exceptional draft of entries including the offspring of South Africa’s current Top 5 stallions Silvano (5 lots), Captain Al (11 lots), five apiece from VAR and Dynasty and three from Trippi.

Also well represented are stunning young freshman stallions What A Winter (12) and Twice Over (9) and a host of other up-and-coming stallions including Oratorio (7), Philanthropist (3) and Querari (3).

In all, 146 lots have been catalogued for a compact sale of true quality, and all two-year-olds sold will qualify for the 2018 R350,000 Kuda Sprint on Sun Met Day and the R2,5-million 2018 Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes. Already 59 lots also qualify for the CTS Millions races to be staged in 2019.

Wehann Smith, CEO of CTS, commented: “More than 10% of horses sold at the Ready To Run Sale have a chance of making next year’s cojoined features purely based on numbers, which is not an opportunity that presents itself at every thoroughbred sale. Buyers across the spectrum have realistic chances of racing for big money next year.”

Among the many beautifully-bred lots at the sale is Lot 5, an unnamed half-brother to former SA Champion Two-Year-Old All Is Secret from the powerful and well-proven family of Bela-Bela, Rabiya, Rafiya and Spring Lilac.

Another potent family immediately evident on paging through the catalogue appears in the pedigree of Lot 10, Arctic Cat, a colt by Silvano from Arctic Lily, herself a half-sister to world renowned Victory Moon, Kelly and Pagan Princess, the dam of Real Princess and William Longsword.

Captain Snell (Lot 48) is a Captain Al colt from the young winning mare Essenelles (AUS), a half-sister to Gr1 winner Bel Esprit.

Silvano’s Lot 51 is an unnamed colt from the Jet Master mare Flight Zone, a six-time winning half-sister to Bold Silvano.

Full Frolic (Lot 55), by Querari, hails from the immediate family of Capetown Noir and Across The Ice.

Another unnamed Captain Al progeny is Lot 77, a bay filly from Laughing Matter (Elliodor), a three-quarter sister to Promisefrommyheart, the top mare from one of the best older families in the stud book boasting multiple champions.

Lot 81 is a filly by Await The Dawn from Mary Lou, a six-time winner whose one foal to race so far is Brave Mary, winner of last season’s Gr1 Allan Robertson Championship.

Also sure to attract attention is Lady O (Lot 83), a filly by Oratorio from Gr3 winner Miss October, a sister to another powerful stakes winner August Rush. This is her first foal.

Among the value buys could be Lot 112, a Warm White Night colt from seven-time winner Salutation – he’s the first foal of a Listed winner from a stout staying family, crossed with the speed of a champion sprinter.

Casablanca Kid (Lot 115), is a bay colt who will have eyes all over him. He’s by Horse Chestnut from Sea Point, whose one foal to race so far is Sand And Sea, the winner of last season’s Gr1 Gold Medallion and a classic contender this season.

The very last lot is an unnamed half-sister to dual Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle, sired by Pomodoro, whose first foals attracted marked attention at this year’s earlier sales.

Gallops for the Ready To Run Sale will be held at Durbanville starting at 9.30 on Thursday, 16 November, giving prospective investors a chance to see their fancies move on the track. The sale itself commences on Friday, 17 November, at 6pm.

For further details please contact Bloodstock Manager Kerry Jack ([email protected]).