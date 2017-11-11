De Kock Bullish In Vaal First Today

The first timer comments for Vaal today – first off at 12h20.

STANLEY FERRERIA and ERICO VERDONESE

Prefer not to comment.

ST JOHN GRAY

Race 1 – ABSOLUTE GEM (4): Will possibly need the run and will be green.

GARY ALEXANDER

Race 1 – BRAND NEW CADILLAC (6): This will be a bit on the short side and will be looking for further.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – DHABYAAN (8): Showing nice work at home, has a good draw and is expected to be in the money.

COENIE DE BEER

Race 1 – MENEWA (9): Will definitely need the run and will be green.

CRAIG MAYHEW

Race 3 – BUCKLE UP (10): He will need the outing and needs the penny to drop as this horse is not showing too much at home.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.