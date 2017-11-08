De Kock’s Star Witnesses

Two 3yo’s by Star Witness (AUS) look set to conquer notable heights following runaway wins for Mike de Kock at Turffontein on Saturday.

It is reported on www.mikedekockracing.com that Star Witness is a resident of Widden Stud, about 250km north of Sydney, where he stands with the likes of Sebring, Zoustar, Your Song and Nicconi, and by most accounts no longer in their shadows.

Star Witness has emerged this season as one of Australia’s most exciting young sires, with stakes winners from 1100m – 2400m. He has covered his most impressive book to date last season with over 180 mares currently in foal. He has an 80% win rate in Hong Kong.

Both the filly Shufoog and the colt Muwaafy quickened in the manner of truly smart sorts. Asked to respond, they put a few lengths between themselves and their rivals within just a few seconds – eye candy for racing enthusiasts.

Both are smashing lookers too – strong, robust types that gallop hard and purposefully and on presence alone will be intimidating to the opposition wherever they line up in future.

Mathew de Kock commented: “They’re nice horses, the only two by Star Witness in the stable and both bought for Sheikh Hamdan at the Inglis Sale. We expect them to go on from here, Muwaafy is ready for a feature but feature sprints for three-year-olds are in short supply. We had to race Alfolk under sufferance in the Listed Golden Loom Handicap on Saturday, for example, facing older horses.”

Mike de Kock attributed the comment, ‘a helluva horse’ to Shufoog – exactly the same to Buffalo Bill Cody (IRE), the first of four winners on Charity Mile Day and an impressive one at that.

Buffalo Bill Cody is a big colt by Redoute’s Choice who races for Mary Slack and he cost himself an easy win by running around in the finish and having to be driven home late to stay ahead of the pack.

“I thought it was a question of how far, but when he got to the front he wanted to stop running, he didn’t know what to do,” said jockey Anthony Delpech.