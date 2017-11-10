Top Trio Head To Singapore

The Singapore Turf Club has granted one-day visiting rider licences to Karis Teetan, Craig Williams and Jeff Lloyd for the Dester Singapore Gold Cup meeting on Sunday.

The trio will ride in the Singapore Gold Cup and will also be booked in other races on the undercard.

Mauritian-born Karis Teetan, 27, will try and emulate his Group-winning pit-stop visit last year when he landed the Gr2 EW Barker Trophy aboard Lim’s Cruiser for trainer Stephen Gray.

With a riding career spanning 12 years, the South African-trained rider, who is currently licensed by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, has tallied up in excess of 800 winners in South Africa and Hong Kong.

Runner-up on the South African apprentice jockey championship in the 2009-2010 season, Teetan relocated to Hong Kong three years later in August 2013, getting off to a flying start at his very first ride aboard Amazing Always.

He went on to bring up an outstanding haul of 50 winners in that rookie season. After another prolific season in 2015-2016 when he finished third on the log, he had a quieter season in 2016-2017, but has bounced back with an early brilliant form in the new term, sitting in third spot on 19 winners, nine winners astern of current leader Joao Moreira (28).

Besides the EW Barker Trophy and his Group wins earned in South Africa, in the Gr1 Cape Derby and Gr1 Daily News 2000 with Jackson, and the Hong Kong Classic Cup, Hong Kong Chairman’s Trophy, Hong Kong Premier Bowl at Sha Tin, Teetan also landed the Keeneland Korea Sprint aboard the Tony Millard-trained Super Jockey in Seoul last year.

The 56 year old Jeff Lloyd, who also spent three seasons in Hong Kong after he moved to Australia, has won 16 jockeys’ premierships in a number of countries, including the first three as an apprentice jockey in South Africa, six senior titles in South Africa, five in Mauritius and the past two in Queensland.

Singapore is not uncharted territory for Lloyd as he did win he Singapore Gold Cup with the Patrick Shaw-trained Mr Line in 2006.