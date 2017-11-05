Celebrate With A Cuppa Today

DARRYL AND IVAN MOORE

Race 1 – JUNE TIDE (2): She will need the experience and further.

ROBERT FAYDHERBE FOR CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – PROSPEROUS (10) and PRESS MY BUTTON (13 RESERVE RUNNER) Not bad fillies but throwing them into the deep end – they will probably need the run. They have to start racing.

KOM NAIDOO

Race 1 – TEETOTAL (11): A nice filly, if not too green can run into the quartet.

GARTH PULLER

Race 2 – TEDDY BEAR (11): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.