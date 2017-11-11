Kenilworth First Timers Today

The first-timer comments for Kenilworth today – first off at 13h40.

ANDRE NEL

Prefers not to comment.

PADDY KRUYER

Race 1 – ROYAL ADVISOR (2): Should run a nice race but will need the experience and come on from this run.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – SO IT BEGINS (10): 1400m should be a bit quick for him first time out therefore we are not expecting much.

