Laff Can Open Summer Account Today

ANDRE NEL

Prefers not to comment.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – NIGHT OF PASSION (5): will be inexperienced and green on debut.

Race 2 – SILVER LEAGUE (7): will be inexperienced and green on debut.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – POPINJAY (6): Shows a bit of speed but will be very green.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 1 – STEAM ON (8): Will need a run.

Race 2 – VALUE AT RISK (8): Will need it but maybe a place chance.

STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 2 – ROBYN-JACK-TWIGG (6): A nice horse but might be a bit sharp.

ROY WAUGH FOR PAUL LAFFERTY

Race 3 – COUNT BARRY (8): A nice type, the going might be a bit soft which should be fine for this horse. Drawn 1, needs to jump well – if doing so, should run a nice race. There are one or two to beat.

