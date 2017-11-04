De Kock First Timer Streak To Continue Today

ERICO VERDONESE, SEAN TARRY and STANLEY FERERRIA

Prefer not to comment.

ORMOND FERARRIS, WEIHO MARWING, CLINTON BINDA, BRIAN WIID, SHAYLEN NAIDOO, GARY ALEXANDER and ROY MAGNER

Could not be contacted for comment.

CANDICE DAWSON

Race 1 – INFAMOUS FOX (9): A nice horse and hoping he runs well.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – BUFFALO BILL CODY (7): Seems a smart sort, showing very good work at home. This horse is 6-8 months younger than the others and set to carry the same weight so it wont be easy but we are expecting a big run.

Race 2 – SHUFOOG (11): Showing good work, this is a competitive field, she is temperamental and needs to behave, if she does, she can finish in the first three.

Race 12 – BALUSTRADE (5): Showing decent work and I would not be surprised to see this horse finish in the first three.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 1 – PRINCE SWAROVSKI (13): A nice horse, looks a strong race but include for the places.

