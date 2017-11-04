How To Prep A Stayer

Most South African trainers won’t run their charges without at least a ten day break between starts. Seeing Gai Waterhouse stayer Cismontane win the Gr3 Lexus Stakes over 2500m at Flemington on Saturday and line up in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup over 700m further must be fascinating for some.
Cismontane was 33rd on the log and was one of eight Cup hopefuls who needed the win on Saturday to get into the final 24 to face the starter in the race that stops Australia in its tracks.
In the last 40 years, only Brew (2000) and Shocking (2009) have won the Lexus Stakes-Melbourne Cup double.
Cismontane is one of 13 Australian-trained runners and 11 internationals, in a final field that sees defending champion Almandin lining up from a 14 draw in the hands of Frankie Dettori.
Tellytrack (Dstv 239) will broadcast the Melbourne Cup from Flemington on Tuesday 7 November from 05h30.
Racetimes are as follows:
Race 7 – 06:00 Melbourne Cup
Race 8 – 07:05
Race 9 – 07:45
Race 10 – 08:20
Hollywoodbets have already opened betting on the Melbourne Cup
Saftote advance wagering will open on Monday 6 November.
Commingled bets: Win, Place, Exacta and Double pools. No Local Pools
Telephone betting and online betting will be available from 05h30 Tuesday morning.
Melbourne Cup final field
|No
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Barrier
|Weight
|1
|HARTNELL (GB)
|James Cummings
|Damian Lane
|12
|57.5kg
|2
|ALMANDIN (GER)
|Robert Hickmott
|Frankie Dettori
|14
|56.5kg
|3
|HUMIDOR (NZ)
|Darren Weir
|Blake Shinn
|13
|56kg
|4
|TIBERIAN (FR)
|Alain Couetil
|Olivier Peslier
|23
|55.5kg
|5
|MARMELO (GB)
|Hughie Morrison
|Hugh Bowman
|16
|55kg
|6
|RED CARDINAL (IRE)
|Andreas Wohler
|Kerrin McEvoy
|24
|55kg
|7
|JOHANNES VERMEER (IRE)
|Aidan O’Brien
|Ben Melham
|3
|54.5kg
|8
|BONDI BEACH (IRE)
|Robert Hickmott
|Michael Walker
|1
|54kg
|9
|MAX DYNAMITE (FR)
|William Mullins
|Zac Purton
|2
|54kg
|10
|VENTURA STORM (IRE)
|David & B Hayes & T Dabernig
|Glen Boss
|6
|54kg
|11
|WHO SHOT THEBARMAN (NZ)
|Chris Waller
|Tommy Berry
|20
|54kg
|12
|WICKLOW BRAVE (GB)
|William Mullins
|Stephen Baster
|8
|54kg
|13
|BIG DUKE (IRE)
|Darren Weir
|Brenton Avdulla
|5
|53.5kg
|14
|US ARMY RANGER (IRE)
|Joseph O’Brien
|Jamie Spencer
|22
|53.5kg
|15
|BOOM TIME
|David & B Hayes & T Dabernig
|Cory Parish
|9
|53kg
|16
|GALLANTE (IRE)
|Robert Hickmott
|Michael Dee
|18
|53kg
|17
|LIBRAN (IRE)
|Chris Waller
|Dwayne Dunn
|7
|53kg
|18
|NAKEETA (GB)
|Iain Jardine
|Glyn Schofield
|19
|53kg
|19
|SINGLE GAZE
|Nick Olive
|Ms Kathy O’Hara
|11
|53kg
|20
|WALL OF FIRE (IRE)
|Hugo Palmer
|Craig Williams
|15
|53kg
|21
|THOMAS HOBSON (GB)
|William Mullins
|Joao Moreira
|21
|52kg
|22
|REKINDLING (GB)
|Joseph O’Brien
|Corey Brown
|4
|51.5kg
|23
|AMELIE’S STAR
|Darren Weir
|Dean Yendall
|10
|51kg
|24
|CISMONTANE (NZ)
|Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott
|Beau Mertens (a)
|17
|50kg