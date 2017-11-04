How To Prep A Stayer

Most South African trainers won’t run their charges without at least a ten day break between starts. Seeing Gai Waterhouse stayer Cismontane win the Gr3 Lexus Stakes over 2500m at Flemington on Saturday and line up in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup over 700m further must be fascinating for some.

Cismontane was 33rd on the log and was one of eight Cup hopefuls who needed the win on Saturday to get into the final 24 to face the starter in the race that stops Australia in its tracks.

In the last 40 years, only Brew (2000) and Shocking (2009) have won the Lexus Stakes-Melbourne Cup double.

Cismontane is one of 13 Australian-trained runners and 11 internationals, in a final field that sees defending champion Almandin lining up from a 14 draw in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Tellytrack (Dstv 239) will broadcast the Melbourne Cup from Flemington on Tuesday 7 November from 05h30.

Racetimes are as follows:

Race 7 – 06:00 Melbourne Cup

Race 8 – 07:05

Race 9 – 07:45

Race 10 – 08:20

Saftote advance wagering will open on Monday 6 November.

Commingled bets: Win, Place, Exacta and Double pools. No Local Pools

Telephone betting and online betting will be available from 05h30 Tuesday morning.

Melbourne Cup final field

No Horse Trainer Jockey Barrier Weight 1 HARTNELL (GB) James Cummings Damian Lane 12 57.5kg 2 ALMANDIN (GER) Robert Hickmott Frankie Dettori 14 56.5kg 3 HUMIDOR (NZ) Darren Weir Blake Shinn 13 56kg 4 TIBERIAN (FR) Alain Couetil Olivier Peslier 23 55.5kg 5 MARMELO (GB) Hughie Morrison Hugh Bowman 16 55kg 6 RED CARDINAL (IRE) Andreas Wohler Kerrin McEvoy 24 55kg 7 JOHANNES VERMEER (IRE) Aidan O’Brien Ben Melham 3 54.5kg 8 BONDI BEACH (IRE) Robert Hickmott Michael Walker 1 54kg 9 MAX DYNAMITE (FR) William Mullins Zac Purton 2 54kg 10 VENTURA STORM (IRE) David & B Hayes & T Dabernig Glen Boss 6 54kg 11 WHO SHOT THEBARMAN (NZ) Chris Waller Tommy Berry 20 54kg 12 WICKLOW BRAVE (GB) William Mullins Stephen Baster 8 54kg 13 BIG DUKE (IRE) Darren Weir Brenton Avdulla 5 53.5kg 14 US ARMY RANGER (IRE) Joseph O’Brien Jamie Spencer 22 53.5kg 15 BOOM TIME David & B Hayes & T Dabernig Cory Parish 9 53kg 16 GALLANTE (IRE) Robert Hickmott Michael Dee 18 53kg 17 LIBRAN (IRE) Chris Waller Dwayne Dunn 7 53kg 18 NAKEETA (GB) Iain Jardine Glyn Schofield 19 53kg 19 SINGLE GAZE Nick Olive Ms Kathy O’Hara 11 53kg 20 WALL OF FIRE (IRE) Hugo Palmer Craig Williams 15 53kg 21 THOMAS HOBSON (GB) William Mullins Joao Moreira 21 52kg 22 REKINDLING (GB) Joseph O’Brien Corey Brown 4 51.5kg 23 AMELIE’S STAR Darren Weir Dean Yendall 10 51kg 24 CISMONTANE (NZ) Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott Beau Mertens (a) 17 50kg