Passion Rekindled

Youth dominated the A$6 million Gr1 Melbourne Cup run over 3200m at Flemington on Tuesday when the youngest trainer in the race saddled the youngest horse to score a sensational victory.

While most eyes were on his record-breaking Dad, Aidan, the 24 year old Joseph O’Brien stepped forward and made the day his own with the seasoned Corey Brown booting home the High Chaparral colt Rekindling in a thriller. Rekindling beat the Aidan O’Brien trained Johannes Vermeer.

Heading into the home straight, Johannes Vermeer cruised up on the outside of race favourite Marmelo and kicked clear, but Brown on Rekindling was stalking him all the way.

They settled down to fight out the race in the final 200m, with Rekindling’s 3kg pull in the weights proving crucial as he edged clear for the victory. Max Dynamite, who ran second in the 2015 Melbourne Cup, ran third with Big Duke in fourth.

Internationals filled the first three placings, but it was an exacta for maverick Australian owner Lloyd Williams, who has won the race six times.

Lloyd Williams, who also owns Almandin, who won the 2016 Melbourne Cup, purchased Rekindling as a yearling with a view to him developing into a Melbourne Cup prospect.

Brown, who won his first Melbourne Cup back in 2009 aboard Shocking, said he chased hard for the ride on Rekindling, knowing he could make the horse’s light weight of 51.5kg.

While a four-year-old to Southern Hemisphere time, Rekindling is actually a three-year-old in Northern Hemisphere time, adding further merit to the sizzling performance by the High Chaparral youngster.

Rekindling becomes the first Northern Hemisphere 3yo to win the Melbourne Cup since Comedy King in 1910 and the youngest winner since Skipton 1941

Bred by the Pocock Family, Rekindling is a son of High Chaparral out of the Salse (Topsider) mare, Sitara. He is a full-brother to the Summerhill-based stallion Golden Sword.