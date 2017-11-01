Woodruff Aims For Five On The Bounce

The latest log for the R2 million Gr1 Gauteng Sansui Summer Cup to be run at Turffontein on 25 November is largely unchanged, with Summer Cup ‘King’ Geoff Woodruff’s Deo Juvente in the top slot.

The Trippi gelding, winner of the Premier’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein in May this year, heads the quintet who could give Woodruff a magical seventh success in the race.

Woodruff has saddled the winner of the last four runnings of the race.

Final entries close at 11h00 on Monday 13 November.

Declarations are due by 11h00 on Tuesday 14 November.

Log 25/10 Log 19/10 Log 12/10 Age Sex Horse MR Trainer 1 1 1 6 G DEO JUVENTE 115 Geoff Woodruff 2 2 2 4 G MATADOR MAN 112 Sean Tarry 3 3 3 5 M NOTHER RUSSIA 108 Mike de Kock 4 4 4 5 M FORT EMBER 105 Paul Peter 5 5 5 G ABASHIRI 109 M G Azzie/A A Azzie 6 6 5 5 H BRAZUCA (AUS) 107 J A Janse van Vuuren 7 7 6 4 F ORCHID ISLAND 101 Mike de Kock 8 8 7 4 F WIND CHILL 101 Joe Soma 9 9 8 4 C CROWD PLEASER 100 J A Janse van Vuuren 10 10 9 5 G HERMOSO MUNDO 100 Weiho Marwing 11 11 10 4 C TILBURY FORT 97 Sean Tarry 12 12 11 4 G GLIDER PILOT 97 Tyrone Zackey 13 13 12 5 H NEW PREDATOR (AUS) 113 J A Janse van Vuuren 14 14 13 6 G FRENCH NAVY 108 Sean Tarry 15 15 14 8 G MASTER SABINA 109 Joe Soma 16 16 15 4 G PAGODA 99 Geoff Woodruff 17 18 20 5 G BANNER HILL 99 Geoff Woodruff 18 17 16 5 M WITCHCRAFT 101 Sean Tarry 19 19 5 M GIRL ON THE RUN 98 J A Janse van Vuuren 20 19 5 G LIEGE 102 Sean Tarry 6 G MAC DE LAGO (AUS) 104 Weiho Marwing 5 G ROMANY PRINCE 100 Ormond Ferraris 17 6 G MASTER SWITCH 99 Geoff Woodruff 5 G IRISH PRIDE 98 J A Janse van Vuuren 7 G BEZANOVA 96 Alec Laird 5 M INTERGALACTIC 96 Sean Tarry 5 M KILAUEA 96 J A Janse van Vuuren 20 18 4 F BI POT 95 Geoff Woodruff 5 G ARCTICA 95 M G Azzie/A A Azzie