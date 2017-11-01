Woodruff Aims For Five On The Bounce

The latest log for the R2 million Gr1 Gauteng Sansui Summer Cup to be run at Turffontein on 25 November is largely unchanged, with Summer Cup ‘King’ Geoff Woodruff’s Deo Juvente in the top slot.
The Trippi gelding, winner of the Premier’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein in May this year, heads the quintet who could give Woodruff a magical seventh success in the race.
Woodruff has saddled the winner of the last four runnings of the race.
Final entries close at 11h00 on Monday 13 November.
Declarations are due by 11h00 on Tuesday 14 November.
|Log 25/10
|Log 19/10
|Log 12/10
|Age
|Sex
|Horse
|MR
|Trainer
|1
|1
|1
|6
|G
|DEO JUVENTE
|115
|Geoff Woodruff
|2
|2
|2
|4
|G
|MATADOR MAN
|112
|Sean Tarry
|3
|3
|3
|5
|M
|NOTHER RUSSIA
|108
|Mike de Kock
|4
|4
|4
|5
|M
|FORT EMBER
|105
|Paul Peter
|5
|5
|5
|G
|ABASHIRI
|109
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|6
|6
|5
|5
|H
|BRAZUCA (AUS)
|107
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|7
|7
|6
|4
|F
|ORCHID ISLAND
|101
|Mike de Kock
|8
|8
|7
|4
|F
|WIND CHILL
|101
|Joe Soma
|9
|9
|8
|4
|C
|CROWD PLEASER
|100
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|10
|10
|9
|5
|G
|HERMOSO MUNDO
|100
|Weiho Marwing
|11
|11
|10
|4
|C
|TILBURY FORT
|97
|Sean Tarry
|12
|12
|11
|4
|G
|GLIDER PILOT
|97
|Tyrone Zackey
|13
|13
|12
|5
|H
|NEW PREDATOR (AUS)
|113
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|14
|14
|13
|6
|G
|FRENCH NAVY
|108
|Sean Tarry
|15
|15
|14
|8
|G
|MASTER SABINA
|109
|Joe Soma
|16
|16
|15
|4
|G
|PAGODA
|99
|Geoff Woodruff
|17
|18
|20
|5
|G
|BANNER HILL
|99
|Geoff Woodruff
|18
|17
|16
|5
|M
|WITCHCRAFT
|101
|Sean Tarry
|19
|19
|5
|M
|GIRL ON THE RUN
|98
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|20
|19
|5
|G
|LIEGE
|102
|Sean Tarry
|6
|G
|MAC DE LAGO (AUS)
|104
|Weiho Marwing
|5
|G
|ROMANY PRINCE
|100
|Ormond Ferraris
|17
|6
|G
|MASTER SWITCH
|99
|Geoff Woodruff
|5
|G
|IRISH PRIDE
|98
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|7
|G
|BEZANOVA
|96
|Alec Laird
|5
|M
|INTERGALACTIC
|96
|Sean Tarry
|5
|M
|KILAUEA
|96
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|20
|18
|4
|F
|BI POT
|95
|Geoff Woodruff
|5
|G
|ARCTICA
|95
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie