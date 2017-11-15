Woodruff Eyes A Summer Place In History

Summer Cup king and five-times SA champion Geoff Woodruff has a quality three pronged attack for the R2 million Gr1 Sansui Summer Cup to be run at Turffontein on Saturday 25 November as he bids to write his name into the South African racing history books and saddle five consecutive winners.

Woodruff is a master at prepping horses to win the rich Gauteng handicap and his attack includes the fast finishing Victory Moon third-placer Master Switch – a son of Jet Master like his winner of the past two years Master Sabina – as well the course and distance suited 4yo Pagoda. Rounding off the trio is the former Glen Kotzen trained Banner Hill.

Fred Murray was the first to achieve four-in-a-row in a major when he trained the winner of the Durban July every year from 1910 to 1913.

The now retired Mike Bass trained Pocket Power to win the Queen’s Plate four times in succession from 2007 to 2010. The Queen’s Plate is South Africa’s premier WFA mile.

Now with Joey Soma, the 8yo Master Sabina, Woodruff’s winner in the past two years, will be attempting to emulate Java (1956-1958) and Elevation (1972-1974) by winning the Summer Cup three times in succession. He drew a decent 8 gate.

The 2016 SA Triple Crown winner Abashiri was an early favourite and his 19 draw won’t have pleased the Mike Azzie racing team. But the son of Go Deputy will strip fresh after a well structured prep.

SA champion stayer Hermoso Mundo has replaced Abashiri at the top of the betting boards but pulled an awkward 18 draw.

R2 million Gr1 GAUTENG SANSUI SUMMER CUP

1 9 New Predator (AUS) 60 113 A B Lerena J A Janse van Vuuren 2 19 Abashiri 58 109 A K Zechner M G Azzie/A A Azzie 3 8 Master Sabina 58 109 T A B Fayd’Herbe Joe Soma 4 17 French Navy 57.5 108 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 5 14 Brazuca (AUS) 57 107 A G Lerena J A Janse van Vuuren 6 3 Fort Ember 56 105 A C Maujean Paul Peter 7 7 Mac De Lago (AUS) 54.5 102 A M V’Rensburg Weiho Marwing 8 16 Master Switch 54 101 T A P Strydom Geoff Woodruff 9 10 Orchid Island 53.5 101 A A Delpech Mike de Kock 10 1 Wind Chill 53.5 101 T A C Murray Joe Soma 11 18 Hermoso Mundo 53.5 100 A W Marwing Weiho Marwing 12 6 Crowd Pleaser 53 100 A K de Melo J A Janse van Vuuren 13 13 Banner Hill 53 99 A G van Niekerk Geoff Woodruff 14 2 Liege 53 99 T A R Danielson Sean Tarry 15 11 Pagoda 52.5 99 BA J P v’d Merwe Geoff Woodruff 16 5 Girl On The Run 52.5 98 A D Mansour J A Janse van Vuuren 17 20 Coral Fever 52 97 A M Yeni Robbie Sage 18 4 Tilbury Fort 52 97 T A C Zackey Sean Tarry 19 12 Social Order 52 96 A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry 20 15 Let It Rain 52 95 A R Munger Weiho Marwing Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,5,12,16) (3,10) (4,14,18,19) (7,11,20) (8,13,15)