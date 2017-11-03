Charity’s Champions

Gavin Lerena bids for a personal hat-trick in the R1 million Gr2 Charity Mile on the Turffontein standside track on Saturday when he throws a leg over the Australian bred entire, New Predator. The son of New Approach bids for a double after winning the event in 2016.

A very talented miler, New Predator gets the blinkers on and looks to have had a perfect prep when staying on in the Joburg Spring Challenge behind end-to-end winner Wonderwall on his season debut. He was hampered there and will have every chance from the 4 draw as the class act in the field.

His stablemate and the 2015 Grand Heritage winner Irish Pride has had two quiet runs this season but should strip fit on Saturday and despite his 12 draw, must have a decent place chance. He has come down in the ratings slowly and could be competitive again.

Dorrie Sham’s Eastern Cape challenger Classify was beaten a head by Forest Fox in the Grand Heritage and meets his conqueror on 3kgs better terms here. Classify has already shown that he can hold his own in this province and this race will be a watershed moment in his Summer Cup bid.

Multiple Gr1 winner French Navy is another who has his first run since the July. The son of Count Dubois is a genuine class act but has not won in ages.

The Gr2 Joburg Spring Challenge F&M winner Bella Sonata is one of only two fairer sex gallopers in the line–up. She is class mare who managed two Gr1 places last term against her own sex and could make the boys gallop – despite her wide gate.

Tahini is the rose amongst the six Tarry thorns. The daughter of Silvano made a decent enough seasonal debut when running on well behind Kilauea a fortnight ago. That came after a three month break and she will be better for it.

Sean Tarry has a sextet entered and has indicated that he feels that the Right Approach 6yo Finchatton is the pick of his. “For me the horse best prepped for the race is Finchatton but he is drawn in the bush,” he was recently quoted as saying.

The Grand Heritage winner Forest Fox looks held by Classify on that effort but is very decent on his day and could challenge for place money if things go his way.

The Gary Alexander trained Top Shot gets the blinkers fitted again and this son of A P Arrow could be a place candidate off his galloping weight.

The Argentinian multiple Gr1 winner Hat Puntano carries joint topweight but will need to improve dramatically on his last start when not persevered with. That was his first start in this country so he deserves a chance to start showing some of his ability.

All told a tricky race where New Predator stands out as the form and fit class galloper in the field. He looks to have most to fear from the likes of his stablemate Irish Pride, PE star Classify and Tarry’s Finchatton. There are a few on the bottom of the weights who could surprise.