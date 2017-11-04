Hats Off To The Azzman

Trainer Mike Azzie is the kind of guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. In an abrasive game like horseracing, he comes in for his fair share of stick. But Saturday proved a day of sweet vindication for the Azzman, courtesy of the Argentinian-import Hat Puntano, who scored a sensational victory in the R1 million Gr2 Charity Mile.

Imported into South Africa as a possible 2017 SA Triple Crown candidate, punters had somehow lost interest in the Hat Puntano tale after the Argentinian-bred dual Gr1 winner disappeared from the nominations for the Vodacom Durban July and then ran a shocker in his first start here in mid September.

But set joint topweight with 2016 Charity Mile winner New Predator for Saturday’s big race, the handsome son of Hat Trick endorsed his veteran conditioner’s belief and patience in him to return a cracking first success on African soil.

Grant van Niekerk had the 13-1 Hat Puntano relaxed on the rail just back of midfield as Irish Pride led Top Shot and his more fancied stablemate New Predator.

Into the home run they fanned out with New Predator galloping powerfully as Hat Puntano gradually made his way up the rail.

At the 300m Hat Puntano swept into the lead with the lightly weighted Social Order and stablemate French Navy unleashing strong finishes.

At the wire Hat Puntano held a 0,75 length lead over Social Order, with the revitalised French Navy ousting the gallant New Predator for third.

The winner’s time was 97,06 secs.

Cape-based Grant van Niekerk rode a peach of a race after Hat Puntano had not enjoyed the best of starts.

“He cantered down on the wrong leg, which worried me. But he showed he is a top horse in the way he came back. Thanks to Mr Azzie and the Drakenstein team – what a privilege it is to get the call to ride for this powerful yard!”

A very relieved trainer Mike Azzie suggested that ‘horses make fools of every one’.

“He showed his true worth today. Thanks to Gaynor Rupert for putting the money down and allowing me to train him. I must also say a huge word of thanks to Bomber Nel. Hat Puntano had been hanging in his work. Bomber identified that we were using the wrong bit in work and racing. Here’ s the result today!” he said.

Owned by Drakenstein Stud and Jaime and Mariza Vilela, Hat Puntano has won 4 of his 5 starts and took his SA earnings to R625 000.

Hat Puntano (Arg) was bred by Haras La Biznaga and is by Hat Trick out of the Bernstein mare, Stormy Pursuer.

Hat Trick is a champion miler by the legendary Sunday Silence. He broke the track record for a mile when he won the 2005 Gr1 Kyoto Mile Championship of Japan in a time of 1:32.10. The record still stands.

There was some debate originally over Hat Puntano’s allocation of a merit rating of 113 and he is not a Sansui Summer Cup entry at this stage. Second entries close for that Gr1 close on Monday 13 November.

The Azzman may even be looking towards the Cape at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and the Met. But for now he is all smiles. And deservedly so.