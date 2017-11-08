Tarry Power In Dingaans

Ruling champion trainer Sean Tarry has five horses entered for the R500 000 Gr2 Dingaans over 1600m, the main supporting feature to the Gauteng Sansui Summer Cup on Saturday 25 November, including the top-rated Wonderwall.

Tabnews reports that Wonderwall came by his 107 merit rating through a 2.25-length win over Finchatton in the Joburg Spring Challenge over 1450m on the Turffontein Inside track on 7 October.

He went on to finish fourth from a wide draw behind stablemate Big Bear in last Saturday’s Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup sponsored by CTS over 1400m on the Standside track.

Wonderwall has drawn in the low double digits for the Dingaans but, with 32 entries, is likely to start from a single-figure stall.

Big Bear, a horse highly regarded by the stable, went up six points in the handicap for that Ready To Run Cup win, but his 91 merit rating is still substantially below his stablemate’s 107. That was his third win in a row after finishing third on debut, and many form students will fancy his chances of confirming the form, despite No 18 draw over a course and distance where a good draw counts.

Purple Diamond (drawn 22) was 11th in the Ready To Run Cup, while Silver God (drawn 15) and Missouri (9) were fifth and 10th in the recent Graham Beck Stakes. They make up Tarry’s sizeable entry.

KwaZulu-Natal-based Monks Hood, the second top-rated horse, hails from the stable of Alistair Gordon and ran a close-up fourth in the Premiers Champion Stakes last season.

Trainer Mike de Kock has a goldmine of top-class three-year-olds in his stable at the moment and he has nine horses on the list of Dingaans nominations. Like A Panther (drawn 23) and Puget Sound (drawn 10) are his highest-rated entries.

R500 000 Gr2 DINGAANS

For 3 year-olds

No Apprentice Allowance

12 Wonderwall (3C) 60 107 AT Sean Tarry 11 Monks Hood (3G) 60 99 A Alistair Gordon 27 Flying Free (3C) 60 98 A Gavin van Zyl 22 Purple Diamond (3C) 60 98 A Sean Tarry 24 Surcharge (3C) 60 96 A Stuart Pettigrew 23 Like A Panther (3C) 60 94 A Mike de Kock 10 Puget Sound (3C) 60 94 A Mike de Kock 16 #Alwahsh (NZ) (3C) 60 92 A Mike de Kock 32 Hakeem (AUS) (3C) 60 92 A Mike de Kock 8 Ideal Secret (3C) 60 92 A M G Azzie/A A Azzie 18 Big Bear (3C) 60 91 AT Sean Tarry 31 Roy Had Enough (AUS) (3C) 60 91 BA Frank Robinson 21 Sea King Scratched (3G) 60 91 A J A Janse van Vuuren 19 #Seerite (3G) 60 91 A Robbie Sage 30 Borya (3C) 60 90 BA Gavin van Zyl 13 Whorly Whorly (3G) 60 90 A Clinton Binda 3 Vacquero (3C) 60 89 A Robbie Sage 7 Darkest Hour (3C) 60 88 BA Barend Botes 28 #Noble Secret (3C) 60 88 A Mike de Kock 25 Sir David Baird (3G) 60 87 A Mike de Kock 15 Silver God (3C) 60 86 AT Sean Tarry 20 Manitoba (3C) 60 85 BA St John Gray 9 Missouri (3C) 60 84 A Sean Tarry 4 #Royal Crusade (3C) 60 84 A Mike de Kock 17 Secret Harbour (3G) 60 84 A Paul Matchett 1 #Alshibaa (AUS) (3G) 60 82 A Mike de Kock 26 Alssakhra (3C) 60 81 A Paul Peter 5 Loyal Lieutenant (3C) 60 81 A Robbie Sage 29 Lake Kinneret (3C) 60 80 BA St John Gray 6 #Pietro Mascagni (3C) 60 79 A Mike de Kock 14 Combat Muster (3C) 60 73 BAT St John Gray 2 Folk Dance (3F) 57.5 97 A Paul Peter (32)

Dingaans Supplementary Entries close at 09h00 on Wednesday 15 November 2017.

Declarations are due by 11h00 on Wednesday 15 November 2017.