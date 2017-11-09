Kenilworth Is Calling

The major players dominate a star-studded final line-up for the R2,5 million Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes, which shares feature billing with the R400 000 Gr2 Selangor Cup at Kenilworth on Saturday 18 November.
The dominance of the big players sees 17 of the 20 possible runners in the Lanzerac Read To Run Stakes hailing from just 6 stables, with Sean Tarry again holding a power hand with a strong quintet.
His Gr3 Protea Stakes winner Barrack Street gets a good draw and Anton Marcus as he steps up in ground, in a high quality field that sees local hope Bold Respect drawn in the Youngsfield Military Base.
Also vying for a slice of the big bucks is Glen Kotzen Philanthropist colt Pack Leader, who like Bold Respect has an awful draw to overcome.
|1
|11
|Wonderwall
|60
|107
|T A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|2
|18
|Bold Respect
|60
|100
|A
|C Orffer
|Brett Crawford
|3
|10
|Purple Diamond
|60
|98
|A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|4
|5
|Barrack Street
|60
|96
|A
|A Marcus
|Sean Tarry
|5
|15
|Pack Leader
|60
|95
|A
|R Fourie
|Glen Kotzen
|6
|14
|Sir Frenchie (AUS)
|60
|93
|A
|B Fayd’Herbe
|Justin Snaith
|7
|20
|Virtue
|60
|88
|A
|A Domeyer
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|8
|13
|Phelan Lucky (AUS)
|60
|86
|A
|S Cele
|Brett Crawford
|9
|19
|Apollo Star
|60
|85
|A
|D Dillon
|Joey Ramsden
|10
|16
|Big Mistake
|60
|83
|A
|G Cheyne
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|11
|8
|Endofmarch
|60
|83
|A
|C Murray
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|12
|3
|Strategic Power
|60
|82
|A
|S Veale
|Vaughan Marshall
|13
|1
|Visigoth
|60
|82
|A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|14
|12
|Sunday Falls
|60
|76
|A
|M Byleveld
|Vaughan Marshall
|15
|9
|Miss Katalin
|57.5
|87
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Justin Snaith
|16
|2
|Wine Festival
|57.5
|77
|A
|C Zackey
|Joey Ramsden
|17
|4
|Ben-hur
|60
|77
|A
|Reserve 1
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|18
|6
|Volcanic Sunset
|60
|75
|T A
|Reserve 2
|Sean Tarry
|19
|7
|Bernie
|60
|74
|BA
|Reserve 3
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|20
|17
|Rikers Island (AUS)
|60
|70
|A
|Reserve 4
|Vaughan Marshall
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,3,4,13,18) (2,8) (6,15) (7,10,11,17,19) (9,16) (12,14,20)
The R400 000 Gr2 Selangor Cup sees a smart field of 3yo’s taking their next step to classic glory.
Alec Laird travels from Gauteng with the exciting Trippi colt Broadway Trip, who takes on local stars Eyes Wide Open and Ancestry.
|1
|1
|Eyes Wide Open
|60
|102
|A
|R Fourie
|Glen Kotzen
|2
|3
|Ancestry
|58
|99
|BA
|A Marcus
|Joey Ramsden
|3
|10
|Captain And Master
|58
|99
|T A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|4
|2
|Broadway Trip
|58
|98
|A
|R Simons
|Alec Laird
|5
|8
|Woljayrine
|58
|98
|A
|M Byleveld
|Vaughan Marshall
|6
|12
|Sniper Shot
|58
|93
|T A
|C Zackey
|Paul Lafferty
|7
|4
|Undercover Agent
|58
|91
|A
|C Orffer
|Brett Crawford
|8
|11
|Do It Again
|58
|89
|A
|B Fayd’Herbe
|Justin Snaith
|9
|9
|White River
|58
|87
|A
|G Cheyne
|Brett Crawford
|10
|6
|Rocket Countdown
|58
|86
|A
|A Domeyer
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|11
|7
|Steel Rose
|58
|85
|A
|P Botha
|Glen Puller
|12
|5
|Nordic Chant
|58
|81
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Vaughan Marshall
|(5,12) (7,9)