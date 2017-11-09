Kenilworth Is Calling

The major players dominate a star-studded final line-up for the R2,5 million Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes, which shares feature billing with the R400 000 Gr2 Selangor Cup at Kenilworth on Saturday 18 November.

The dominance of the big players sees 17 of the 20 possible runners in the Lanzerac Read To Run Stakes hailing from just 6 stables, with Sean Tarry again holding a power hand with a strong quintet.

His Gr3 Protea Stakes winner Barrack Street gets a good draw and Anton Marcus as he steps up in ground, in a high quality field that sees local hope Bold Respect drawn in the Youngsfield Military Base.

Also vying for a slice of the big bucks is Glen Kotzen Philanthropist colt Pack Leader, who like Bold Respect has an awful draw to overcome.

Both these features will be previewed in full in the build-up week.

LANZERAC READY TO RUN STAKES presented by CTS (Non-Black Type)

1 11 Wonderwall 60 107 T A …………… Sean Tarry 2 18 Bold Respect 60 100 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 3 10 Purple Diamond 60 98 A …………… Sean Tarry 4 5 Barrack Street 60 96 A A Marcus Sean Tarry 5 15 Pack Leader 60 95 A R Fourie Glen Kotzen 6 14 Sir Frenchie (AUS) 60 93 A B Fayd’Herbe Justin Snaith 7 20 Virtue 60 88 A A Domeyer Candice Bass-Robinson 8 13 Phelan Lucky (AUS) 60 86 A S Cele Brett Crawford 9 19 Apollo Star 60 85 A D Dillon Joey Ramsden 10 16 Big Mistake 60 83 A G Cheyne Candice Bass-Robinson 11 8 Endofmarch 60 83 A C Murray Candice Bass-Robinson 12 3 Strategic Power 60 82 A S Veale Vaughan Marshall 13 1 Visigoth 60 82 A …………… Sean Tarry 14 12 Sunday Falls 60 76 A M Byleveld Vaughan Marshall 15 9 Miss Katalin 57.5 87 A G van Niekerk Justin Snaith 16 2 Wine Festival 57.5 77 A C Zackey Joey Ramsden 17 4 Ben-hur 60 77 A Reserve 1 Candice Bass-Robinson 18 6 Volcanic Sunset 60 75 T A Reserve 2 Sean Tarry 19 7 Bernie 60 74 BA Reserve 3 Candice Bass-Robinson 20 17 Rikers Island (AUS) 60 70 A Reserve 4 Vaughan Marshall Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,3,4,13,18) (2,8) (6,15) (7,10,11,17,19) (9,16) (12,14,20)

The R400 000 Gr2 Selangor Cup sees a smart field of 3yo’s taking their next step to classic glory.

Alec Laird travels from Gauteng with the exciting Trippi colt Broadway Trip, who takes on local stars Eyes Wide Open and Ancestry.

The final field:

1 1 Eyes Wide Open 60 102 A R Fourie Glen Kotzen 2 3 Ancestry 58 99 BA A Marcus Joey Ramsden 3 10 Captain And Master 58 99 T A …………… Sean Tarry 4 2 Broadway Trip 58 98 A R Simons Alec Laird 5 8 Woljayrine 58 98 A M Byleveld Vaughan Marshall 6 12 Sniper Shot 58 93 T A C Zackey Paul Lafferty 7 4 Undercover Agent 58 91 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 8 11 Do It Again 58 89 A B Fayd’Herbe Justin Snaith 9 9 White River 58 87 A G Cheyne Brett Crawford 10 6 Rocket Countdown 58 86 A A Domeyer Candice Bass-Robinson 11 7 Steel Rose 58 85 A P Botha Glen Puller 12 5 Nordic Chant 58 81 A G van Niekerk Vaughan Marshall (5,12) (7,9)