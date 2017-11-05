Goose’s Vaal Duck Is Turning To Gold

Surely the best move Louis Goosen has made in the past few years has to be leaving the Vaal and moving to his new base at Ashburton, near Pieremaritzburg.

The results speak for themselves. With the assistance of Gunter Wrogemann, the ‘Goose’ has saddled 13 winners already this season – against 24 for the whole of last term.

And he registered a rare Charity Mile day success for a KZN trainer when the progressive Zen Arcade mowed his opposition down to win the R250 000 Gr3 Graham Beck Stakes at Turffontein on Saturday.

The son of Ideal World was only beaten on debut by the still undefeated Broadway Trip in the KZN August Million and continues to go from strength to strength.

An Ideal World with a phenomenal action is how the vastly underrated Gunter Wrogemann has described Zen Arcade, a slightly built bay with the heart of a lion.

Relaxed in midfield as Orpheus led the charge, Zen Arcade moved up powerfully down the midfield and carried too many guns for his opponents as he powered home at 11-2 to hold off another Ideal World in Mike Azzie’s Ideal Secret by 0,70 lengths in a time of 84,55 secs.

Roy Magner’s Prince Of Kahal maintained his consistent form to stay on for third, ahead of Robbie Sage’s recent debut winner Seerite, who ran a great race only 2 lengths off the winner.

A R550 000 KZN Yearling Sale purchase, Zen Arcade was bred by Wilgerbosdrift and Mauritzfontein and is by Ideal World (Kingmambo) out of the three-time winning Variety (Var).

A winner of 3 of his 4 starts with 1 place, Zen Arcade has earned R474 375.