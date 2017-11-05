PE Princess Rules At Turffontein

Yvette Bremner enjoys her Joburg giantkiller raids every few years and her Port Elizabeth-based Dippin Blu Stables pulled off another big win at Turffontein on Charity Mile day when the Sail From Seattle filly Via Seattle cracked a top win in the R250 000 Princess Charlene Gr3 Starling Stakes.

The major away win for a runner from one of our relatively ‘junior’ racing jurisdictions was a highlight of a competitive day of racing that gave punters a bumpy ride in the Pick 6.

With the memories of Copper Parade’s gutsy 2014 Gr1 Computaform Sprint win having faded from punter’s minds, it was not surprising that the unheralded Via Seattle came into the race at massive double figure odds.

She shouldered joint topweight with fellow three-time winner Folk Dance, but had not gone beyond 1200m and there were doubts about her seeing out the 1400m.

But she gave weight and a beating to some classy fillies. Allowed to settle in midfield from her 4 draw, she scythed through them late as the long-time pacesetter Varsity Girl ran out of gas – although Folk Dance, who was always in the firing line, wasn’t going down without a fight.

Lyle Hewitson kept his composure along the rail and seemed to sniff the sweet smell of victory at the 200m, as he got down to drive Via Seattle through.

Via Seattle strode out best of the lot to draw away from Folk Dance and win by 1,25 lengths in a time of 84,98 secs. She started at a generous 66-1.

Mike de Kock’s Silver Thursday is possibly looking for more ground and came out of the pack a touch late, to grab third, a half length behind Folk Dance.

Lucky Houdalakis’ Witch Of The West put in a good post-maiden effort to grab fourth.

Making it three from three on Via Seattle, Lyle Hewitson said that he was thrilled to have been able to ride the winner – his proud Dad Carl – a former joickey – is Yvette Bremner’s assistant.

“This is a very emotional moment. She has grown into a lovely strong filly. But everything worked out well,” he said.

Carl Hewitson confirmed his pride at having his son aboard.

“It is also a big thanks to the team back home. And to staunch owners Braam van Huyssteen and Hedley McGrath. We only had the one runner on the day! And a special mention to Kayla (Yvette and Hedley’s daughter) who picked the winner at an Ascot Stud parade.”

Part owner Braam van Huysteen seemed bemused that he had left his horse out of his Pick 6. He said the win reminded him of the day Grey Cossack raided Greyville and won. He was referring to his 2011 Gr2 Gold Vase success with Grey Cossack who won under Richard Fourie at 50-1. The son of Fanatic Dane was trained by Carl Burger.

A R150 000 National Yearling Sale buy, the Ascot Stud bred Via Seattle is by Sail From Seattle (Gone West) out of the three-time winning Arctic Song (Al Mufti).

She has won 4 races with 1 place from 7 starts for stakes of R295 625. She also banked the Bloodstock South Africa Added Value Stakes Bonus of R87 500.

A great family success!