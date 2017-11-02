Azzman Looks To The Moon

Trainer Mike Azzie has decided to go with his head, and most of his heart, and proceeds with his Summer Cup plan A for the SA Triple Crown star Abashiri, who takes his place in the Gr3 Victory Moon Stakes under the lights at Turffontein next Thursday.

The experienced conditioner has long targetted the R2 million Sansui Summer Cup for the son of Go Deputy, but top weight of 62kgs for the Victory Moon saw him quoted in the media that he would rather prep with a grass gallop.

“Everything has gone so well in Abashiri’s plans- and yes I had decided to change course after the publication of the Victory Moon weights and rather opt for a grass gallop. But on having a look at the field for the race today, I thought why change a plan just because the gallop was an option?”, he told the Sporting Post on Thursday.

The Azzman confirmed that he had booked Turffontein for a gallop before races on Saturday, but on reflection had decided against what was a logistical exercise that would not quite have had the same impact as a race.

“He is so well at the moment and the race comes at a perfect time. I want to see him staying on well and then it’s all systems go for the big one.”

It will be Abashiri’s first run under lights. Is that cause for concern, we asked?

“He is such an intelligent and sensible horse. I am not concerned about the lights. In any event he will travel solo to races in a special float as he usually does. That means he spends minimal time there before and after the race,” he confirmed.

Mike also has Arctica in the Victory Moon. He said he carries a handy galloping weight and expected the son of Captain Al to up his game after his last slightly flat run.

“His form is not the worst at feature level. Include him in quartets,” suggested Mike.

R400 000 1800m Gr3 VICTORY MOON STAKES – Final Field

1 6 Abashiri 62 109 A K Zechner M G Azzie/A A Azzie 2 12 Matador Man 60 112 A A Marcus Sean Tarry 3 8 Fort Ember 54.5 105 A G Lerena Paul Peter 4 3 Liege 54 102 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 5 7 Master Switch 54 99 TBA C Murray Geoff Woodruff 6 4 Orchid Island 52.5 101 A A Delpech +0.5 Mike de Kock 7 10 Witchcraft 51.5 101 T A W Kennedy Sean Tarry 8 1 Arctica 51 95 BA J P v’d Merwe M G Azzie/A A Azzie 9 2 Samurai Blade (AUS) 51 95 T A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry 10 9 Coral Fever 51 93 A M Yeni Robbie Sage 11 11 Diamond Dancer 51 75 T A K de Melo +0.5 Paul Peter 12 5 Girl On The Run 50 98 BA D Mansour J A Janse van Vuuren Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,8) (2,4,7,9) (3,11)