Red Hot De Kock

There is no stopping the Mike de Kock machine in top form and the former multiple champion trainer saddled his third winner of the first four races at Turffontein on Saturday. The beautifully bred Cascapedia registered her first stakes score with a thrilling victory in the R250 000 Gr3 Yellowwood Handicap.

De Kock has been churning out the winners with regularity in recent weeks and with a substantial component of his string made up of imports, it is no surprise to witness the depth of his attack.

He opened the Charity Mile day feature programme and lifted his Sansui Summer Cup prospects with the Mauritzfontein owned Cascapedia taking full advantage of her weight advantage and a particularly professional ride from JP van der Merwe to pick up a deserved cheque at the expense of Captain Al’s daughter, Al Danza.

The lightly raced Cascapedia is behind her contemporaries being Northern Hemisphere bred but her name on the Sansui Summer Cup entries scroll suggested plenty of belief in her ability and she was backed to favourite to win the 1800m handicap.

Well drawn and well placed, JP van der Merwe raised his game in the same silks which saw him pick up his biggest career success in the 2016 Sun Met on Smart Call, when he got the measure of Gavin Lerena and Al Danza over the final 200m to win by a head in a time of 110,07 secs.

The consistent Bipot stayed on well for third.

Van der Merwe said that it was a straightforward win with the pace on from the jump.

“The blinkers first time did the trick and she had shown good work. It’s easy when one rides these kind of horses. Thanks to the owners and to trainer Mike de Kock,” he added.

Newly married Jessica Slack-Jell said it was an impressive win. She was on course with her new husband Steven to celebrate their maiden stakes success.

“She looked so amazing today. Jehan (Malherbe) found her for us. Thanks to Mike (de Kock) and the team,” she said.

A €170 000 Goffs Orby Yearling Sale purchase by Form Bloodstock, Cascapedia has won 3 of her 4 starts for 1 place and stakes of R380 600.

A daughter of High Chaparral (Sadler’s Wells), Cascapedia was bred by Tipperary based Camas Park Stud and is out of the unraced Dansili mare Janoubi. The latter is a half-sister to dams and grandams of graded stakes performers in UK & France and hails from the female line of champion Al Bahathri.

High Chaparral, winner of the Racing Post Trophy, Epsom Derby, Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes was also the first two-time winner of the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

High Chapparal, who died in 2014, is the sire of amongst others, succesful sire So You Think, who won the Cox Plate.