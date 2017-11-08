Greyville Today – First Timers

WENDY WHITEHEAD
Race 1 – ENGAGE GEAR (4): She will need the experience.
LOUIS GOOSEN
Race 1 – LEISURE LADY (6): Trainer prefers not to comment.
DUNCAN HOWELLS
Race 1 – TWO MOON JUNCTION (11): I am not expecting much as has not shown much at home.
MARK DIXON
Race 2 – COLOURWORKS (6): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
GARTH PULLER
Race 2 – FOREIGN CANDY (7): Taken a long time to come to hand – will need the run and the experience.
NATHAN KOTZEN
Race 4 – KHEELAN DYNASTY (11): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
