Highlands Buy At Keeneland

A close relative of Varsfontein Stud’s exciting young stallion Master Of My Fate made waves at the second session of the 2017 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale last week.

Three Hearts (by Hat Trick), who was consigned by Denali Stud (as Agent), sold in foal to the red hot sire Candy Ride, whose son Gun Runner won last Saturday’s Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Highlands Stud, part of Ridgemont, splashed out $650 000 to acquire Gr3 Red Carpet Handicap winner Three Hearts, a half-sister to Gr2 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf hero and Australian sire Pluck.

Her dam Secret Heart won five times, including the now Gr3 Prix Du Cap and was placed in the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas, Gr1 Paddock Stakes and Gr1 South African Fillies Guineas.

Secret Heart, in turn, is a half-sister to Equus Champion Promisefrommyheart, the dam of Master Of My Fate and second dam of multiple Gr3 winner Captain Splendid.

A son of seven times champion sire Jet Master, Master Of My Fate was the top colt sold off the 2011 National Yearling Sale where he was knocked down for R3 000 000.Master Of My Fate, whose first crop race this season, won six of just eight outings including the G2 Premier Trophy and G2 Peninsula Handicap.

