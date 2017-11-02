Interference: Lerena Gets 8 Days

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Johannesburg on 31 October 2017, Jockey Gavin Lerena was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7.

This arose in that as the rider of GO GREEN, he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to FLIGHT SCHOOL (C Maujean) when he shifted in at the 500m in Race 1 at the Vaal Racecourse on 24 October 2017.

Jockey Lerena pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board, after viewing the patrol films of the race and hearing all the evidence put forward, imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of eight days.

Jockey Lerena has the Right of Appeal against both the finding and the penalty imposed.