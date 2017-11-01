Kenilworth Trees – ‘Why We Did It’

It is the duty of Phumelela Gaming and Leisure and Kenilworth Racing to protect each and every visitor, staff member and punter who enter a racecourse under its jurisdiction. When safety becomes a risk, steps need to be taken to nullify the problem. That is what has happened with the removal of part of the blue gums at Kenilworth Racecourse recently.

With the Western Cape going through possibly the worst drought in history, focus is on water preservation and doing what is right for the area. At Kenilworth Racecourse the situation is no different!

The blue gums or Eucalyptus globulus as they are officially known are alien trees to Southern Africa. A section of these trees at Kenilworth had to be removed recently due to the serious safety risk they posed to staff, visitors and punters alike. The cost of maintaining the trees had escalated enormously in recent times and branches had become brittle with the water shortage, were breaking and falling randomly which caused damage to vehicles and part of Betting World building’s roof structure during a recent storm.

Blue gums also consume anything from 20-200 litres of water daily per tree depending on the area, water table and environment.

A decision was taken by stakeholders to consult with “specialists” in this area. The stakeholders were advised by an arborist and health and safety officer, that the gum trees had become dangerous and unsafe and that it was their recommendation that the gum trees be removed.

When safety is compromised, measures have to be taken to ensure there are no injuries or worse are incurred. Regrettably the gum tress had to be removed as a last resort and the safety of all staff, visitors and punters prioritised.

Ed – this statement was taken off www.tabnews.co.za. There is no indication who issued it and as can be seen, no individual is named or quoted.