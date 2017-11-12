KZN Barrier Trial History Made

History was made at Greyville on Sunday when the inaugural official barrier trial was run over the polytrack 1000m prior to the race meeting.

Barrier Trials have been introduced by Gold Circle for all unraced horses and those that have not raced for 120 days or more.

The heat has to be completed in 70 secs, to qualify for a certificate.

On Sunday the previously raced Alldressedup led most of the way under Athandiwe Mgudlwa to hold off the unraced Twice Over gelding Sequel. The winner clocked 62,05 secs.

The unraced Trippi filly Sheik’s Storm caught the eye when she ran on smartly and finished well for third.

The fifth and last runner to finish clocked under 64 secs.

All runners carried 58kgs, with Craig Bantam claiming 2,5kgs on Sequel.

Barrier Trials are not held anywhere else in South Africa but have been introduced by Gold Circle to raise the transparency levels for punters. Gold Circle are also the only racing operator to provide first-timer comments for national racing.