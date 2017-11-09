Are You Ready – To Harbour A Dream?

Safe Harbour’s victory in the 2016 Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes was proof on the hoof that real value can be found on any page at this quality sale.

She was the first filly to win the rich event and it took an outlay of just R180 000 to take her home. That opens the parameters to dreams and cheque books of all hopes and sizes!

The multiple Gr1 placed Safe Harbour has banked over R2,5 million to date and is a valuable future broodmare prospect as she stands. And to confirm she was no flash in the pan, the 2015 Lanzerac RTR Cup winner Budapest happen to cost slightly less, at just R160 000.

There is thus lifechanging value to be found as the Cape Ready To Run Sale, presented by Lanzerac Hotel & Spa, enters its sixth renewal.

The efficient concept with potential massive rewards has long been embraced by the market.

They gallop.

You watch.

They enter the ring.

You bid.

They race.

You win.

Simple!

A varied and high quality catalogue awaits prospective buyers at the revamped Durbanville, with all of our star producers represented – as well as a support show of international flavour.

The sale marks the last opportunity to acquire a Fort Wood. The champion sire, champion broodmare sire and sire of the world-class Dynasty, has a filly (#119) out of a six time stakes winning daughter of Western Winter.

Our now deceased champion sire of 2yo’s Captain Al was in the news a fortnight ago with his dual feature winners Tap O’ Noth and Snowdance, and he has eleven lots on offer, including a filly (# 52) bred on the same cross as Gr1 winners Captain America and new sire William Longsword. She is out of a four time winning sister to Gr1 winner Heir Apparent, and to the Gr3 winning dam of Gr1 Majorca Stakes winner Nightingale.

The top-class Dynasty, sire of champions Beach Beauty, Bela-Bela, Legislate, Futura, Irish Flame and last season’s champions Just Sensual and Lady In Black, has five on the sale. They are all typically select options but the pick could be the regally bred colt (#5). He is a close relative of champion and multiple Gr1 winner Bela-Bela, out of Captain Al’s champion daughter and triple Gr1 winner All Is Secret –an own sister to Gr1 winning 2yo The Secret Is Out. Her third dam is Broodmare Of The Year Mystic Spring, and this is also the family of 2000 Guineas hero Mystiko . How’s that for a possible sales-topper!

And when speaking of sales-toppers, look no further than dual Champion Sire of 20 individual Gr1 winners including four July winners, Silvano, who has five on offer. His quintet includes a three parts-brother (#51)to champion July winning sire Bold Silvano, and Gr3 winner Silvan Star. This fellow’s dame is a six-time winning daughter of seven times champion sire Jet Master.

If that doesn’t get the juices flowing, Trippi, Var and What A Winter add sparkle to this eclectic cocktail.

If local isn’t lekker in your book, there is an opportunity to bid on offspring of US champion and Gr1 Preakness Stakes winner Bernardini, Galileo’s 2000 Guineas winning grandson Dawn Approach and even Sunday Silence’s record breaking son Keep The Faith.

And if horses for courses is your game, have a dip on the multiple Gr1 winning son of 2yo champion Johannesburg, Turffontein, a sire of graded winners Fontiton and Fontein Ruby. His daughter (#46) is a half-sister to 2 winners and is out of a daughter of champion sire/broodmare sire Encosta De Lago.

Breakfast & RTR Gallops: Durbanville Racecourse – Thursday 16 November 09h30

The Sale: Durbanville Racecourse – Friday 17 November 18h00

Under the hammer: 148 2yo’s by 47 Sires

The CTS Millions: Some graduates are eligible for the two R5 million races in Cape Town in January 2019

History shows – you don’t have to spend big to win big!

Clever Buyers Come Prepared!

Check out our list of black type siblings, the power of combos as well as a list of all the horses that have been sold before.

But most importantly, don’t miss our FREE Buyer’s Guide is an amazing, detailed summary of dam and siblings of sale prospects. It gives insight to what to expect of individuals in terms of class, stamina, sale price. No serious buyer should be without it. Click below to uncover the hidden truths….

ANTONIUS PIUS

Former leading first crop sire, whose most recent high class performers include Gr3 Strelitzia Stakes winner Neptune’s Rain and Protea Stakes second Laurent Du Var

Lot 26 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Gr1 performer Rebel Knight and to the dam of seven time stakes winner Sarah Em, shares his broodmare sire with Golden Slipper winning hot young sire Pierro

Lot 37 – this colt is out of a stakes placed daughter of Saumarez and champion/Paddock Stakes winner League Title, with Saumarez mares having produced European Derby winners in Authorized and Gentlewave

ASHAAWES

Related to top class sire Broken Vow, his best include graded winners Priceless Jewel and Reim, as well as durable Dubai performer Sanshaawes, his 3yos include smart fillies Aurelia Cotta and Winter Watch

Lot 31 – this filly, a half-sister to a winner, is out of a winning sister to Gr1 performer Lubricator

Lot 118 – closely inbred to Danzig and Hail To Reason, this filly is out of a winning daughter of a stakes placed five time winning half-sister to stakes winners Royal Voyager and Walk In Space

ATO

The first crop for this Singapore Champion and Gr1 Krisflyer Sprint winning son of champion sire Royal Academy

Lot 95 – this filly is a half-sister to 2 winners including Gr1 filly Visuality, who has earned over R400 000, her dam won 3 times up to 1600m and this is the great Party Time family

AWAIT THE DAWN

Now deceased, the triple group winning son of Giant’s Causeway has made a pleasing impression with first runners including such winners as Big Bear, Darkest Hour, Morning Catch and Genesis

Lot 81 –this filly is a ¾ sister to Gr1 Allan Robertson Fillies Championship winner Brave Mary, and her stakes winning dam is a half-sister to Gr1 Champions Cup winner African Appeal

BERNARDINI

US champion and winner of the classic Gr1 Preakness Stakes, he has sired more than 100 stakes horses, best runners include Gr1 winners Alpha, To Honor And Serve, Stay Thirsty, Cavorting, Boban and recent Vosburgh Stakes hero Takaful

Lot 129 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a five time winning own sister to Australian Gr2 winning sire Jet Spur, and third dam is a sister to multiple Gr1 winner and very successful sire Zeditave, the family of local champions Greys Inn and Smart Call

BLACK MINNALOUSHE

Classic winning son of Storm Cat who has sired the Gr1 winners Dancing In Silks, Ash Cloud, Louis The King, Gold Onyx, Kochka and Jokers Wild, recent runners include Gr2 winner Krambambuli

Lot 97 – bred on the same cross as Triple Crown winning sire Louis The King, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to 2 black type performers, from the same family as exported Gr1 winning champion filly Along Came Polly and Champions Cup winner Master Plan

Lot 111 – bred on the same cross as the sire’s high-class filly Cat And The Moon, this filly is out of a mare who won five times, the family of classic winners Grande Jete and Joshua’s Princess

Lot 143 – a half-sister to six winners, one of whom won five, this filly is out of a Gr3 sister in blood to SA Oaks winner Idle Fancy, the family of hot young international sires Declaration Of War and Union Rags

BOLD SILVANO

July winning champion son of champion sire Silvano, early crops yielded Zimbabwe champ Flasher On The Run, the Dubai based Bold Rex and Kuda Sprint winner Bold Respect

Lot 107 – a half-brother to 2 winners, including overseas stakes performer, this colt is from one of the best families in the stud book and traces back directly in female line to the Flying Filly, Mumtaz Mahal, others from this family include Gr1 winners Alborada, Albanova, Aussie Rules, Diamondsandrubies, and Alegretto

CAPTAIN AL

Now deceased champion sire, and dominant champion sire of 2yos, left behind a plethora of top performers including champions Captain of All, Carry On Alice, All Is Secret, Always In Charge, Cloth Of Cloud and Captain’s Lover, as well as Gr1 winners Captain America, Pine Princess, Emerald Cove and new sire William Longsword, in the news with 3yos Tap O’ Noth and Snowdance

Lot 9 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of an own sister to graded winning siblings Rushing Wind and Nordic Breeze, his third dam is a stakes winning sister to a Fillies Guineas winner

Lot 23 – this filly, a three parts sister to stakes winner Sting Operation, is out of a winning Jet Master half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Roxanne, the family of Horse Of The Year and sire Legislate

Lot 36 – bred on the same cross as graded winners Emerald Cove and Doosra, this colt is out of a winning daughter of Gr1 November Hcp/SA Fillies Guineas winner Duchess Daba

Lot 48 – this colt is out of a winning Encosta De Lago half-sister to multiple Australian Gr1 winner Bel Esprit, the sire of none other than unbeaten legend Black Caviar, second dam is a half-sister to a Blue Diamond Stakes winner

Lot 49 – this regally bred colt, a direct descendant of the mighty Selene, is a out of a half-sister to a Gr1 winner and Gr1 producer, while his Gr1 Coronation Stakes winning second dam is a half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Entrepreneur, (Polar Falcon sire of Exclusive is damsire of Captain Al sired champion Always In Charge)

Lot 52 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winners Captain America and William Longsword, this filly is out of a four time winning sister to Gr1 winner Heir Apparent and to the Gr3 winning dam of Majorca Stakes winner Nightingale

Lot 64 – this colt, from the family of Captain Al’s Gr1 winning son William Longsword, is out of a winning Silvano half-sister to SA Fillies Nursery winner Hidden Beauty (also sired by a son of Al Mufti)

Lot 71 – bred on the same cross as stakes winner Victorian Secret and promising filly Snowdance, this colt is out of a four time stakes winner who was third in the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas

Lot 77 – a half-sister to four winners, this filly is closely related to multiple graded winner Captain Splendid, and her Elliodor sired dam is half-sister to Derby winner Superwood

Lot 82 – a half-sister to four winners, including a stakes filly, this filly is out of a stakes winning half-sister to the classic placed filly White Mischief

Lot 125 – a sister to 2 winners, this filly, out of a ½ sister to a stakes winning filly, is from the same family as high class fillies Pay The Piper and Cat And The Moon, as well as champions Kochka and Jay Peg

COUNT DUBOIS

The Gr1 winning son of Zafonic is responsible for Equus Champions Asylum Seeker, French Navy and last season’s dual Gr1 winner Edict Of Nantes, as well as high class fillies Fairyinthewoods, Countess Corlia, Kinematic Countess and Ethics

Lot 135 – a half or full brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to stakes placed five time winner Argo Rock, and second dam is a sister to Somerset Plate winner Electro Step

DAWN APPROACH

Champion and 2000 Guineas winner, the son of New Approach, and grandson of Galileo, has made a good start with his first NH 2yos this year including four stakes horses – and counting!

Lot 13 – this filly, closely related to a useful local winner, is out of a winning half-sister to Summer Handicap and US Gr2 winner Delta Form and her second dam was a multiple Australian classic winner

DUKE OF MARMALADE

A Cartier Champion and five time Gr1 winner from the family of A P Indy and AL Mufti, he is a proven sire with stars including champion and English classic winner Simple Verse, as well as current stars Big Orange and Marmelo, and recent French group winner Traffic Jam

Lot 19 – this filly is out of a Trippi half-sister to Gr3 winning filly State Blue, and third dam is an own sister to multiple Gr1 winner Fiesta Gal, the same family as outstanding US sire Malibu Moon among many others!

Lot 103 – this colt is out of a winning Kahal half-sister to a Thekwini Stakes winner and to the dam of Gr1 winner Pick Six

Lot 127-this filly is out of a multiple winning sister to dual Guineas winner Solo Traveller and to the dam of Gr2 winner Flying Ice, the family of current high-class performer Purple Diamond

DUPONT

Dual Guineas winner and sire of graded winners Magico, Lady Magpie and Depardieu as well as recent Grand Heritage hero Forest Fox

Lot 35 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Give Me Five (dam of Gr1 performer Myfunnyvalentine), and second dam is a winning half-sister to champion Consensual, dam of Equus Champion and Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual

DYNASTY

One of South Africa’s elite sires, he is responsible for champions Beach Beauty, Bela-Bela, Legislate, Futura, Irish Flame and last season’s champions Just Sensual and Lady In Black

Lot 5 – this regally bred colt, a close relative of champion and multiple Gr1 winner Bela-Bela, is out of Captain Al’s champion daughter and triple Gr1 winner All Is Secret – an own sister to Gr1 winning 2yo The Secret Is Out, third dam is Broodmare Of The Year Mystic Spring and this is also the family of 2000 Guineas hero Mystiko

Lot 57 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Gr2 Green Point Stakes winner Fabiani and to local stakes winner and Dubai winner Star Empire, same family as multiple Gr1 winning sire Wylie Hall

Lot 62 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including Gr3 Cape Nursery winner Sergeant Hardy and she is out of a stakes placed winner of four

Lot 106 – this filly is a half-sister to Gr3 winner Punk Rocker and Fillies Guineas third Taffety Tart, and her dam is closely related to top sprinter and sire Mt Livermore

Lot 123 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning Theatrical half-sister to 3 stakes horses, the family of international classic/Gr1 winners Balanchine, West Wind, It’s In The Air and Storming Home

ELUSIVE FORT

The Equus Champion and triple Gr1 winner enjoyed another good season in 2016-2017 thanks to his R2 million plus earning daughter Safe Harbour (a past graduate of the RTR Sale) and Gr2 Gold Bracelet winner Fort Ember

Lot 2 – a half-brother to 4 winners, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to a Derby placegetter, and his third dam is Lyphard’s Arc winning daughter Three Troikas (also third dam of recent Gr1 winning sprinter The Right Man)

Lot 11 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt’s winning Var sired dam is a half-sister to globetrotting Gr3 winner Nocturnal Affair, who won in all of South Africa, Dubai, Ireland and Britain

Lot 63 – this colt is out of a winning Jet Master half-sister to Matchem Stakes winner Joshua’s Dream and his dam is a sister in blood to Jet Master’s multiple Gr1 winning daughter Ebony Flyer (dam of promising 3yo Cot Campbell)

Lot 76 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Fillies Guineas winner Rei Rei (also by a Sadler’s Wells line stallion)

FORT WOOD

Champion sire, champion broodmare sire and sire of outstanding sire Dynasty and successful stallions Elusive Fort and Horse Chestnut, this represents a last chance to buy an offspring of this great sire

Lot 119 – bred on the same cross as the sire’s Gr2 winner Magic Smoke, this filly is a half-sister to 2 stakes horses including Gr1 Premier’s Champion Stakes second Kilcoy Castle (by Fort Wood’s close relative Kabool) and her dam is a six time stakes winning daughter of Western Winter

GALILEO’S NIGHT

A stakes winning son of the world’s greatest sire Galileo (sire of top sires Teofilo, Frankel, New Approach and Nathaniel), he is a half-brother to Gr3 winner Croc Valley

Lot 141 – out of a full-sister to Gr2 Sceptre Stakes winner Reflective Image, this colt is a half-brother to smart Gr3 filly Gold Image, who is also by a Sadler’s Wells line stallion

GIMMETHEGREENLIGHT

The son of More Than Ready has made a sensational start to his stud career, with his first 2 crops yielding graded stakes winners Gunner, Hack Green, Green Pepper and Green Plains

Lot 6 – this filly is a half-sister to five winners including Settlers Trophy winner Arezzo and her Western Winter sired dam is an own sister to champion Ice Cube, second dam is nine time graded winner Annie

Lot 18 – this colt is out of a half-sister to 2 stakes winners including Oaks third White Mischief

Lot 22 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a speedy Gr2 placed sister to Gr3 winner Ivor Thirst

Lot 41 – this filly is out of a half-sister to 2 stakes horses including Gr3 Winter Guineas hero State Crown, the family of the Gr1 winning siblings Counter Action, Divine Fashion and Perfect Order

Lot 61 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Gunner, this filly is out of a stakes placed daughter of champion sire Captain Al and her third dam is Gr1 SA Nursery winner Royal Glitter

Lot 70 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt’s three time winning dam is a full sister to Gr2 winner Royal Opinion, granddam was a stakes winner, while his third dam was a speedy stakes winner in Britain

Lot 109 – a half-sister to 2 winners, one of whom won six, this filly is out of a half-sister to 3 stakes horses, including the dam of dual Gr1 winner and multi-millionaire Captain America

GO DEPUTY

Gr1 winning millionaire and closely related to breed shaping sire Fappiano, the sire of Triple Crown winner Abashiri and graded winners Changingoftheguard, Current Event, Flying Ice, Icy Trail, Royal Badge and Pessoa

Lot 34 – a half-brother to four winners, this colt is out of a ¾ sister to Breeders Cup champion and Breeders’ Cup sire Macho Uno, with the latter’s Breeders’ Cup winning top sire half-brother Awesome Again being by the same sire (Deputy Minister) as Go Deputy!

Lot 66 – this colt, a full-brother to stakes filly Widow’s Lamp, is out of a four time winning Western Winter half-sister to stakes winning 2yo Juan Two Three

GREYS INN

Champion and July winner whose treble of Gr1 winners include dual Horse Of The Year and six time Gr1 winner Legal Eagle

Lot 131 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a three time winning half-sister to Gr3 Prix du Cap winner Bridal Lace, the family of Gr1 winner Proud Pilgrim

HORSE CHESTNUT

Deceased champion, and sire of Gr1 winners Chestnuts N Pearls and Lucifer’s Stone, damsire of current standouts and Gr1 winners Johnny Bear and Zipessa and classic winner Channel Maker

Lot 7 – this colt is a half-brother to Golden Slipper winner Desert Rhythm and his winning Al Mufti dam is a half-sister to Met runner up and sire Lion Tamer and to the dam of Gr2 winner Cosmic Light, also family of last season’s Gr2 winning 2yo Green Plains

Lot 115 – this colt is a half-brother to none other than unbeaten Gr1 Gold Medallion winner Sand And Sea, and he is out of a winning half-sister to Cape Guineas winner and champion Pointing North

IDEAL WORLD

Stakes winning son of Kingmambo and Banks Hill, Dansili’s close relative is responsible for champions Smart Call and Hermoso Mundo, Oaks winner Zante, Derby winner Cape Speed, and Grand Heritage hero Irish Pride among others

Lot 1 – out of a winning mare who is closely inbred to Fall Aspen, this filly’s second dam is a sister to Fillies Guineas winner Dog Rose and Gr2 winner Kestrel and the filly on offer is also closely related to Ideal World’s stakes winning daughter Peep Show

Lot 68 – this colt, whose dam is closely inbred to champion and top class sire Irish River, is out of a mare whose granddam is US Gr1 winner Top Corsage, the same family as 2017 Belmont Stakes winner Tapwrit

Lot 99 – bred on the same Ideal World/Silvano cross as stakes winner Louisiana, this filly is out of a three time winning daughter of stakes placed six time winner Perfick, the family of Greys Inn and Ideal World’s champion daughter Smart Call

Lot 130 – bred on the same cross as Derby hero Cape Speed, this filly is a half-sister to stakes placed filly Souk and dam is a sister to SA Derby winner Bouquet-Garni, family of Northern Dancer, Danehill, and Machiavellian and 2017 Gr1 winners Ace High and Senga

Lot 142 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a winning daughter of Ladies Mile winner Over Flame, the family of Gr1 winners Red Ray, Set Afire, Royal Chalice and Bushmanland

JACKSON

Triple Gr1 winner, and conqueror of dual Horse Of The Year Variety Club, by top sire Dynasty from the family of hugely influential champion sire Smart Strike, his first yearlings fetched up to R2 million

Lot 39 – out of a winning mare, this colt is from the same family as champions Rain Forest, Festive Season and Fearless

Lot 90 – this colt is out of a four time stakes winning daughter of champion sire Captain Al

Lot 110 – a three parts brother to useful filly Skip A Beat, this colt is also very closely related to July runner up and millionaire Run For It (by Jackson’s sire Dynasty), second dam is a winning sister to Horse Of The Year Free My Heart

Lot 144 – this colt (inbred to Fall Aspen) is directly descended from US Gr1 winner and broodmare legend Fall Aspen, whose descendants include such Gr1 winners/champions as Timber Country, Fort Wood, Dubai Millennium, Intello, Ribchester, Elnadim and Mondialiste

Lot 145 – a half-sister to Ready To Run Cup hero Chili Con Carne and debut winner Esploratore, this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr1 sprinter West Cigar, family of champions Ribofilio and Up The Creek

JAY PEG

Winner of the Dubai Duty Free and Singapore Cup, and proven sire of graded winners Exit Here, Peggy Jay, Woljayrine, Hot Affair, Flash Drive, and Olympic Owen

Lot 44 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a speedy three time winner, from the family of Gr1 winner Dynamite Lady

JUDPOT

Kingmambo’s half brother and former Equus Outstanding Stallion, sire of Gr1 winners Along Came Polly, Forest Indigo and Juxtapose, current 3yos include promising sorts Let It Flow and Sniper Shot

Lot 16 – this filly is out of a half-sister to Triple Crown winner Abashiri and a three-parts sister to Horse Of The Year and five time Gr1 winner Yard-Arm, second dam is a Gr3 winning daughter of top broodmare sire Elliodor

Lot 128 – closely inbred to the Weekend Surprise, this colt is out of a half-sister to 4 stakes horses including Derby hero St Tropez and Cape Derby second Tan Can, second dam is by Model Man – damsire of Judpot sired champion Along Came Polly

KEEP THE FAITH

Record breaking son of Sunday Silence, his best includes G1 winning sire Trust In A Gust

Lot 147 –this colt, a full brother to a seven time winner, has six winning siblings and is out of a four time winning daughter of Golden Slipper winner Danzero

KING’S CHAPEL

New Zealand champion and Guineas winner, sire of useful local winners Malak El Moolook, Pillaroftheearth and international stakes winners King’s Ransom and Princess Emmy

Lot 89 – this gelding is from the same family as Gr1 winning sprinter Ring-A-Pound and champion filly Rockstar

LITHUANIAN

Son of Nureyev and sire of former RTR star Budapest – winner of the 2015 Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes and earner of more than R1.6 million

Lot 59 – this colt is from the immediate family of Michael Roberts winner Dellotto and traces back in female line to six time US stakes winner Bast

MAMBO IN SEATTLE

The ¾ brother to US champion and top sire Lemon Drop Kid is responsible for star filly and dual Gr1 winner Same Jurisdiction, and graded winners Desert Rhythm, Mambo Mime and Fortune Fella

Lot 24 – a half-brother to 3 winners, who won 10 between them, this colt is out of a winning daughter of Jallad and five time stakes winner Dot Dot Dash

Lot 38 – a ¾ brother to a multiple winner, this colt’s dam is a 3 time winning half-sister to Gr2 winner Senor Versace (also by a son of Kingmambo) and second dam is Gr1 winning champion Donatella

MARCHFIELD

Dual Canadian Champion and millionaire and sire of recent Gr2 winner Field Of Courage, the A P Indy’s first local crop winners include End Of March, Spring Poetry, Tundra Taita and March Preview

Lot 27 – a half-brother to 3 winners, and closely inbred to Mr Prospector, this colt is out of a half-sister to US six time stakes winner Gasia, family of Japan Cup winner Golden Pheasant

MASTER OF MY FATE

A winner of six of his eight outings, including the Gr2 Premier Trophy, he is a son of champions Jet Master and Promisefrommyheart from the family of Breeders’ Cup winning sire Pluck

Lot 93 – a half-sister to a nine time winner, this filly (who shares her broodmare sire with the likes of Animal Kingdom and Querari) is from the same family as former high class local sire Caesour and international champions Arazi, Ajdal and Noverre

Lot 116 – this colt, out of a daughter of emerging broodmare sire Tiger Ridge, is out of a stakes placed mare who is closely inbred to the great matron Gay Missile

ORATORIO

A triple Gr1 winner and dual Champion Sire in Italy, Danehill’s champion son’s first locally bred crop include Gr1 colt Ancestry, stakes filly Sequined, Spring Challenge F&M runner up Mrs O and eye catching debut winner Honey Suite

Lot 45 – this filly is a half-sister to 2 winners including Gr3 Final Fling winner Cat And The Moon and R4 million yearling Moonrise Sensation

Lot 60 – this colt is a half-brother to Listed Umngeni Handicap winner Rodney and his dam is a daughter of sprint champions Orientate and Harry’s Charm

Lot 65 – out of a mare by US champion sire El Prado (broodmare sire of more than 50 stakes winners), this colt’s relatives include dual US Gr1 winning sire Wekiva Springs

Lot 83 – this filly is out of a Gr3 winning own sister to exported Mercury Sprint winner August Rush

Lot 101 – this filly’s dam is a sister to a stakes placed winner of nine and half-sister to Cape Derby winner Bravura, the family of last season’s Gr1 winner Nother Russia

Lot 120 – bred on a similar cross to Fastnet Rock, this filly is a half-sister to 6 winners including Gr2 filly School Academy, and is from an outstanding family responsible for numerous stars including 2017 international Gr1 winning siblings Roly Poly and U S Navy Flag (like this filly by a Danzig line sire)

Lot 140 – this filly is a full-sister to eye catching debut winner Graduate, and her Var sired dam is a sister to Gr1 filly Schiffer and to Dubai winner Mastermind, a Gr2 performer in both Dubai and South Africa

PATHFORK

Irish Champion and Gr1 winning 2yo, from the family of Redoute’s Choice, whose numerous high class winners include Gr3 winner Red Chesnut Road, debut feature race winner Precious Pansy, stakes performers Holly’s Vision and Turbo

Lot 15 – this colt, a half-brother to 4 winners including a stakes placed winner of three, is out of a daughter of champion sire Deputy Minister and Gr1 2yo Sea Breezer, with the latter herself a daughter of champion Lakeville Miss, family of multiple Gr1 winner Dortmund

Lot 28 – a half-brother to a multiple winner, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to four stakes winners including exported Cape Guineas winner Elusive Gold, second dam is a half-sister to a champion

Lot 40 – this colt, closely inbred to Forty Niner, is out of a winning stakes winning sister to champion and multiple Gr1 winner Young Rake, the family of Gr1 winning champion Along Came Polly

PHILANTHROPIST

Former leading sire in North America and sire of champions Phil’s Dream and Pender Harbour, early local crops have produced the likes of Singapore Sling, She’s A Giver and Sail, also sire of smart 3yo stakes winner Pack Leader this season

Lot 3 – this filly is out of a half-sister to top sprinter and dual Gr2 Merchants winner Search Party (who like the filly on offer is by a Roberto line sire), the family of July winning champion Dancer’s Daughter

Lot 32 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a daughter of champion sire Encosta De Lago (champion broodmare sire in Australia last season), from the same family as champions El Gran Senor, Peeping Fawn (dam of top filly September), Try My Best, and Redoute’s Choice

Lot 138 – this colt (inbred to the great mare Grey Flight) is a half-brother to 3 winners including stakes winner Penthouse and is from the family of champions Mother Russia (dam of Gr1 winner Nother Russia) and Winter Solstice

POMODORO

Versatile July/SA Derby winning son of seven times champion sire Jet Master and Broodmare Of The Year Golden Apple

Lot 17 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt’s dam is a three-parts sister to Oaks runner up Annawood

Lot 73 – this colt, a half to 2 winners, is out of a sister to Gr1 filly Practique and 3/3 sister to SA Derby hero Kale, from the family of five time Gr1 winner and Equus Champion Carry On Alice

Lot 84 – this colt is out of a half-sister to five time stakes winner Noble Century, the family of recent Champagne Stakes winner Nordic Breeze and Gr1 winner Yquem

Lot 108 – from the same family as French Derby runner up Solid Illusion, this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners and is out of a four time winning daughter of champion sire and outstanding broodmare sire Royal Academy

Lot 133 – this colt, whose dam is a four time winning half-sister to a stakes winner, is out of a daughter of Fillies Guineas winner Star Award, and his dam is a sister in blood to fellow Fillies Guineas winner Rei Rei

Lot 146 – a direct descendant of the great mare Ethane, this filly, out of a Gr1 placed daughter of champion National Emblem, is a half-sister to 3 winners including dual Horse Of The Year and six time Gr1 winner Legal Eagle

QUERARI

A G1 winning champion, and half-brother to 2 group/graded winners, his first crops have yielded a slew of high-class performers including graded winners Querari Falcon, Cosmic Light, Kangaroo Jack and recent G2 Spring Challenge hero Wonderwall

Lot 55 – this filly is a half-sister to five winners including stakes winning filly Grandalea, and her four time winning dam is a sister in blood to triple Gr1 winning champion and sire Capetown Noir

Lot 117 – this colt, a half-brother to 3 winners (from as many runners), is out of a four time winning daughter of Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes winner Rambo’s Jewel

Lot 132 – this filly is out of an own sister to Gr1 Champions Cup hero Ivory Trail, from the same family as champions Grey Swallow, Designs On Rome, El Gran Senor and Redoute’s Choice

ROCK OF GIBRALTAR

Horse Of The Year and sire of more than 100 stakes winners the world over, his top local runners include the Gr1 winners Alboran Sea, Europa Point and Seventh Rock

Lot 124 – closely inbred to Danehill, this colt is out of a Fastnet Rock daughter of a stakes winning Sadler’s Wells half-sister to unbeaten Yorkshire Oaks winner Catchascatchcan, dam of Breeders’ Cup Mile second and local sire Antonius Pius

ROCK OF ROCHELLE

Gr3 winning son of Rock Of Gibraltar, from the family of Brian’s Time and Dynaformer, sire of numerous winners from limited opportunities

Lot 30 – this filly is out of a fast stakes winning Jet Master half-sister to Gr2 winner Fairyinthewoods

SAIL FROM SEATTLE

Sadly now deceased, the son of Gone West is responsible for such Gr1 winners as Elusive Gold, Gulf Storm and Sail South, as well as high-class Sycamore Sprint winner Seattle Singer and big race hope Classify

Lot 54 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Equus Champion and Met winner Past Master, and is inbred to the great mare My Charmer

Lot 126 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly (whose relatives include current high class galloper and Met hope Gold Standard) is out of a winning half-sister to 2 graded winners including Gr1 Gold Cup winning champion Thundering Star

SEVENTH ROCK

A product of two champions, the former Gold Medallion winner is responsible for Gr1 winners Guiness and Seventh Plain and this season’s very smart 3yo filly Rockin Russian

Lot 47 – bred on the same cross as champion Seventh Plain, this filly is out of a half-sister to Tibouchina Stakes winner Encircle (the dam of 3 stakes winners)

Lot 67 – a half-brother to a multiple winner, this colt is out of a granddaughter of eight time stakes winner Seven-A-Side, the same family as champions Hawaii and Legal Eagle

Lot 91 – a half-brother to 3 winners, including a high-class performer in Mauritius, this colt is out of a winning daughter of top class international sire In The Wings, and second dam is a half-sister to French classic winner Baiser Vole

Lot 92 – this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Gr3 performer Paolo and second dam is a Monsun winning half-sister to French Gr1 winning filly Paita, family of recent Gr1 winner Potemkin

Lot 114 – this colt is out of a Winter Oaks winning daughter of a stakes winning daughter of top broodmare sire and champion Wolf Power, the family of the great racemare Indian Skimmer

Lot 134 – this filly is out of a Jet Master half-sister to Gr1 sprinter African Ruler and second dam is eight time Gr2 winning racemare Chant De Nuit

Lot 136 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Gr2 Merchants winner Sharks Bay and second dam is a winning sister to Australian Gr2 winner Pembleton

SILVANO

Dual Champion Sire in South Africa, and sire of 20 individual Gr1 winners including four July winners, Silvano has had offspring fetch up to R6 million in local sales rings

Lot 10 – bred on the same cross as classic winners Black Arthur and Wind Chill, this colt (a half-brother to 2 winners), is out of a Western Winter half-sister to champions Kelly and Victory Moon, the latter himself sire of Gr1 winners Princess Victoria and War Horse

Lot 25 – bred like champion Hot Ticket and millionaire Bulsara, this filly is a half-sister to five winners including four time stakes winner Cape Winter

Lot 51 – this colt is a three parts-brother to champion and July winning sire Bold Silvano, and Gr3 winner Silvan Star, and his dam is a six time winning daughter of seven times champion sire Jet Master

Lot 69 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning Jet Master ½ sister to the Gr1 placed stakes winner Robinson Crusoe, third dam is a Gr1 winning daughter of Dancing Champ

Lot 94 – bred on the hugely successful Silvano/Blushing Groom cross, this colt (a full brother to 2 decent winners) is out of eight time stakes winner Pay The Piper, family of champions Kochka and Jay Peg

TRIPPI

Former Champion sire, and emerging broodmare sire of note, his top runners include the Gr1 winners R Heat Lightning, Deo Juvente, For The Lads, and Inara, as well as the likes of Gold Standard, Trip To Heaven and current unbeaten 3yo Broadway Trip

Lot 56 – a half-brother to a multiple winner, this colt is out of an Australian bred Fillies Guineas second and his third dam is Australian Gr1 winner Lady Madonna

Lot 72-out of a mare who won four over 1200m, this colt’s four winning siblings include four time stakes winner Ocean’s Swift, the family of champions Mazarin and National Emblem

Lot 85 – this colt is out of a Dynasty half-sister to six winners including Cape Derby winner Bravura, the family of champion Mother Russia – dam of recent Gr1 winner Nother Russia

TURFFONTEIN

Like the great sire Scat Daddy, Turffontein is a multiple Gr1 winning son of 2yo champion Johannesburg, sire of graded winners Fontiton and Fontein Ruby

Lot 46 – this filly is a half-sister to 2 winners, one of whom won seven, and she is out of a daughter of champion sire/broodmare sire Encosta De Lago, family of Mumtaz Mahal

TWICE OVER

Four time Gr1 winning champion whose sparkling first crop includes Gold Medallion winner Sand And Sea, classic hope Do It Again, and debut winners Double Black and Virginia Moon

Lot 33 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of Gr3 winning sister to Guineas winning sire Biarritz

Lot 42 – like Sand And Sea, this filly is inbred to Blushing Groom, out of a stakes placed winner of three, she is from the great Drohsky family and her immediate relatives include champion filly Fov’s Dancer

Lot 50 – a half-brother to 3 winners, including Gr2 Colorado King Stakes runner up Crown Of Power, this colt (inbred to Lyphard) is out of a six time winning sister to July winner Super Quality and Oaks winner Time Piece

Lot 58 – a half-brother to a multiple winner, this colt’s second dam was second in the Gr1 Epsom Oaks and she was a full-sister to Epsom Oaks winner Diminuendo

Lot 74 – bred on the same Twice Over/Spectrum cross as Sand And Sea, this colt’s second dam is a Gr2 winning daughter of multiple Gr1 winning champion Kiss Of Peace

Lot 78 – this colt is out of a winning Mark Of Esteem half-sister to a Brazilian Gr3 winner

Lot 96 – closely inbred to Roberto, this colt is out of a three time winning daughter of champion sire Captain Al and his third dam is Golden Slipper winning champion Burst

Lot 98 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt’s dam is a half-sister to French Gr1 winner and local sire King’s Apostle, and third dam (out of a Gr1 winner) won the Gr1 Cheveley Park Stakes

Lot 139 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a full-sister to July winning champion Trademark and her third dam is top class matron and Fillies Guineas/Paddock Stakes winner Party Time

VAR

Last season’s champion sire of 2yos, and sire of champions Via Africa, Variety Club and Val De Ra (dam of Miss Frankel), he is also sire of last season’s top class 2yos Purple Diamond and Varallo

Lot 43 – this filly is out of a daughter of top international sire/broodmare sire Red Ransom and six time stakes winner Gathering Storm, a half-sister to Gr2 winner Tornado King

Lot 79 – this filly is out of a six time half-sister to 3 Gr1 winners including champions Succesful Bidder and Gold Flier, second dam was Broodmare Of The Year

Lot 102 – a half-brother to last season’s Irridescence Stakes winner Rose In Bloom, this colt is out of eight time stakes winner Raise The Bar

Lot 104 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a winning Rich Man’s Gold half-sister to stakes winner Loupe, from the family of Horse Chestnut and Sport’s Chestnut

Lot 105 – a half-brother to Gr1 performer Rippling Ring, this colt (bred like Gr1 winner Contador) is out of a winning daughter of Fort Wood and a stakes winning daughter of Elliodor (damsire of Val De Ra)

VISIONAIRE

Gr1 winner of the important King’s Bishop Stakes, he has left his mark with the likes of Heaps Of Fun and Africa Rising, current promising sorts include Champenois, Takingthepeace and The Thinker

Lot 21 – bred on the same cross as Byerley Turk hero Africa Rising, this colt’s six winning siblings include current useful performer Tammany Hall and his Thekwini Stakes winning dam is a half-sister to the dam of Gr1 winner Pick Six

Lot 88 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a winning Kahal daughter of Thekwini Stakes winner Bridal Paths

Lot 121 – a half-brother to 7 winners including Gr1 performer and Sea Cottage Stakes winner Fenerbahce, this colt is out of a Gr2 placed winner

WARM WHITE NIGHT

Western Winter’s dual Gr1 winning son is sire of graded winners Hard Day’s Night and Harlem Shake

Lot 112 – this colt is out of a stakes winner of seven, who was second in the SA Oaks

WHAT A WINTER

Triple Equus Champion and Leading First Crop Sire, his first crop stakes winners include Dutch Philip, Magical Wonderland and Fort Winter

Lot 4 – this filly is out of a multiple stakes winning half-sister to Gr1 winners Nania and sire Red Ray – both of whom are by Western Winter, the sire of What A Winter himself

Lot 8 – this filly, a ¾ sister to Gr3 winner Nevvay, is out of a half-sister to champion and Gr1 winning filly Laverna and second dam is Equus Champion Enchantress (by increasingly influential broodmare sire National Assembly)

Lot 12 – a half-sister to a four time winner, this filly is out of a stakes placed half-sister to stakes winning sprinter Prince Elliodor, from a high class North American family

Lot 14 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning daughter of National Assembly and eight time Gr3 winner Grey Angel (by top sire Kenmare broodmare sire of Western Winter’s top class son Grey Arrow), family of Jockey Club Gold Cup hero River Keen

Lot 20 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a winning Qui Danzig (sire of What A Winter’s top class half-brother What A Question) daughter of Gr1 2yo in Ireland

Lot 53 – a half-brother to 2 winners from 2 runners, this colt is out of a winning Captain Al mare and second dam is a half-sister to 2 stakes winners including Gr1 performer Walk In Space

Lot 80 – this filly, out of a winning Captain Al mare, has a granddam whose half-sister is talented stakes winner She’s All That (by WAW’s sire Western Winter), and third dam is Harry Hotspur’s SA Fillies Guineas winning daughter She’s A Treat

Lot 86 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is from the same family as champion fillies Dark Mirage and Indian Skimmer, as well as top sprinter and successful sire Bluebird

Lot 87 – this colt is a half-brother to 2 winners, including Langerman 3rd Lastbutnotleast, and his Giant’s Causeway sired dam is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Mary Linoa

Lot 100 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of Gr3 Champagne Stakes winner Purple Orchid

Lot 122 – a half-brother to 2 winners, one of whom won five, this colt is from the same family as Gr1 winners Villandry, Vega, Ravishing, and Bold Thatch

Lot 137 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning Caesour daughter of Gr1 winner Silver Arc-herself a half-sister to the dam of CTS Million Dollar winner Illuminator.

Lot 148 –this colt, a ¾ brother to a six time winner, is out of a six time winning daughter of champion sire Jet Master, damsire of Equus Champions Edict Of Nantes and Lady In Black

WINDRUSH

Proven sire of high-class gallopers Mother Russia, Diana’s Choice, In A Rush, Rushing Wind and Nordic Breeze, damsire of Gr1 winners Juxtapose and Nother Russia

Lot 29 – this colt, whose dam is a half-sister to the dam of KZN Yearling Sale Million winner Cutting Edge, is from the same family as US Gr1 winner Citronnade, local ten time stakes winner What A Jet and Gr3 Diana Stakes winner Hail To Rule

Lot 75 – a half-sister to a stakes placed daughter of Imperial Stride, this filly is directly descended from the great mare Sun Lass – ancestress of numerous stars and dam of July winner Yataghan