It’s Called Earning Respect!

Brett Crawford’s R2,5 million Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes candidate Bold Respect ran a promising prep race at Kenilworth on Tuesday in a very decent field and looks an interesting runner for the big Cape Thoroughbred Sales contest at Kenilworth on Saturday 18 November.

The lightly raced inaugural Kuda Sprint winner is set for another major payday, with his fellow log-toppers running at Turffontein on Saturday in the Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup. The son of Bold Silvano is lightly raced and has shown outstanding promise, taking his well-perfomed elder Sergeant Hardy all the way to the wire in a high-class Pinnacle Plate on Tuesday.

Entries for the race close at 11h00 on Mon day 6 November, with supplementary entries open until 11h00 on Wednesday, 8 November.

Declarations are due by 11h00 on Thursday 9 November. The final field of 16 will be adjudicated by a panel appointed by Kenilworth Racing.

Log 2/11 Log 25/10 Log 19/10 Age Sex Horse MR 1 1 1 3 C WONDERWALL 107 2 2 2 3 G BOLD RESPECT 100 2 2 2 3 C PURPLE DIAMOND 100 4 4 4 3 C BARRACK STREET 99 4 4 4 3 C WARRIOR’S REST 99 6 8 8 3 C PACK LEADER 95 7 6 6 3 F GOLD IMAGE 94 8 6 6 3 G SIR FRENCHIE (AUS) 93 9 10 10 3 C SNOW BOARDING 90 10 8 8 3 G VIRTUE 88 11 11 11 3 F CELESTINA 87 11 11 11 3 F MISS KATALIN 87 13 13 11 3 C PHELAN LUCKY (AUS) 86 14 14 14 3 G APOLLO STAR 85 14 14 14 3 C BIG BEAR 85 16 16 16 3 G ATATURK 84 16 16 16 3 F WIDOW’S LAMP 84 18 18 22 3 C BIG MISTAKE 83 18 18 19 3 C ENDOFMARCH 83 18 18 19 3 G LOVE TO FLY 83 18 18 30 3 F OVER AGAIN 83 18 18 19 3 F VIRGA 83 23 23 22 3 F HOT N HAZY 82 23 23 22 3 F LALENA 82 23 23 16 3 G STRATEGIC POWER 82 23 23 22 3 C VISIGOTH 82 27 27 26 3 C KLOPP 80 27 27 26 3 G VARSIDE 80 27 27 26 3 G VICTORIOUS CAPTAIN 80 30 30 30 3 C AMOR ARDIENTE 79 30 30 30 3 F IN CLOVER (AUS) 79 30 30 30 3 C LEAGUE GAME 79 30 30 30 3 F LIBRA 79 30 30 30 3 F RUSH HOUR GIRL 79 30 30 30 3 G SILVER ROCK 79