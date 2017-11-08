Eagle Takes Off

Dual SA Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle makes his seasonal debut in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1160m at Turffontein on Thursday evening, with some bookmakers pricing the star up at 3-1 second favourite after a 26 week break from action.

That may not sound like great value – Legal Eagle has never won at less than a mile and he is a Gr1 winner at 2450m. He has not run since being dethroned by Deo Juvente in a thrilling finish to the Gr1 Champions Challenge on 6 May this year.

The Bookies may be slightly nervous after Legal Eagle flew up late to get within 2,5 lengths of champion speedster Trip To Heaven at level weights in a similar race twelve months back. He was priced up at 6-1 there.

On Thursday evening he takes on his class stablemate, KZN Champion Sprinter Bull Valley, amongst nine mixed bag opponents.

The relatively lightly raced champion, a 6yo already and a six-time Gr1 winner, has won ten of his 18 starts and South Africa’s top trainer Sean Tarry again plots a well-worn and highly successful programme en route to a possible hat-trick of L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate successes.

With a tweak in the Sun Met conditions to a pure weight-for-age contest, Tarry may even be hoping that the Avontuur-bred gelding can shake off his Met bridesmaid tag. He was beaten by Smart Call in 2016 and this year by Whisky Baron.

The main event on the Turffontein programme is the Gr3 Victory Moon Stakes – the traditional Summer Cup last chance saloon.

Legal Eagle runs in the third race at 18h30 under regular pilot Anton Marcus.

