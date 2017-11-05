Marcus’ Graduation Day

The R150 000 Listed Golden Loom Handicap brought the curtain down on the Charity Mile day feature programme and with the thunder and lightning approaching as the field loaded, the race produced the most dramatic and sentimental finish of the day.

There was plenty of emotional adrenalin pumping as Joey Soma’s lightly-tried 7yo Graduation Day came home under a finely timed Anton Marcus finish to get the verdict by a nose over De Kock’s Alfolk and the speedy filly Hashtag Strat, in a race named in honour of a horse affectionately known as ‘Goofy’.

The winner’s time was 56,18 secs for the 1000m with under a length separating the top five home.

The sentimental thread was woven by the fact that Anton Marcus was aboard the brilliant Golden Loom at 12 of his 22 wins from his 78 starts.

The late Buddy Maroun trained gelding was the king of speed on the Highveld in a golden age of sprinting that hosted stars like Jet Master, Divine Force, Harry’s Charm, Noble Thatch and Turbo Star.

Golden Loom raced for nine seasons and chalked up his final race victory at the age of 10.

The unsound Graduation Day, an R800 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale purchase, has won 6 of his 10 starts with 3 places and stakes of R448 500.

Bred by Klawervlei, Graduation Day is a son of Trippi (End Sweep) out of the US placed Hide My Grades (Honor Grades).