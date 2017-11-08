Rain All Day

A well-related son of Dynasty went practically start to finish to win the R150 000 Listed Java Handicap run over 2400m on the Vaal Classic track on Tuesday.

The Dynasty winners have no end over any trip and Let It Rain showed terrific reserves of stamina under a beautifully judged ride by Weichong Marwing.

Bouncing from a wide draw, Let It Rain did his fractions at a steady pace all the way around and even when coming under enemy fire at the 300m, he dug deep and galloped on relentlessly to withstand the late challenge of Kinaan to win by 0,80 lengths in a time of 149,49 secs.

Amsterdam stayed on well for third 1,50 lengths behind to run his usual game race, with The Elmo Effect rounding off the quartet.

Weiho Marwing trains the winner for Hassen Adams and the Chinsammy family.

This was the 5yo Let It Rain’s overdue first stakes success as he took his win tally to 5 from 25 starts with 10 places. His stakes bank now stands at R655 388.

A R1,3 million Cape Premier Yearling Sale purchase, the winner is by Dynasty (Fort Wood) out of the one-time winning Gardener’s Delight (Giant’s Causeway).

That makes him a half brother to 4 winners, including Equus Champion, Gr2 Godolphin Mile winner and present day Wilgerbosdrift sire, Soft Falling Rain.