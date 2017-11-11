Song For Summer

The Laisserfaire Stakes run at Kenilworth today will be a stepping stone to much bigger things in the Cape Summer Season for most of the line-up and the handicap levels the playing field, making it a potential bear trap for punters.

Topping the weights, and now racing in the interests of the Kieswetter family’s Ridgemont Racing, the big earning Trippi flyer Live Life has her first run as a 4yo and comes off a 24 week break since an unplaced effort in the SA Fillies Sprint. The Gr2 Sceptre Stakes and CTS 1200 winner is back on home turf and having faced the best around, she is expected to put in a top showing.

Dennis Drier’s Sommerlied boasts the credentials to win. Succesful in 4 of her 5 starts, she downed the Ramsden star Brutal Force at her last start – when smashing the Scottsville 1000m record – and prior to that beat Snaith’s Sergeant Hardy at Greyville. She is no stranger to Kenilworth and must be the horse to beat.

Gold Image is the first of a trio from the in-form Glen Kotzen yard. The lightly raced daughter of Horse Chestnut needed her last run and is expected to put in a much better effort. She is one of a quartet of lightweights, who could throw a spanner in the works.

The class mare Captain’s Flame had no answer when plodding into a 3 length fourth spot in the Diana Stakes but has a decent record – and in fact won the Gr3 Diana Stakes last term. This gutsy stakes winner has never won below 1200m – and at age 5 may lack the fine speed needed here.

Stablemate to the highly vaunted Sommerlied, Anime ran a great summer opener a fortnight back when she was left to chase Hoist The Mast home. She has been highly regarded for some time by the master Dennis Drier and could be the joker in the pack off her 53kgs.

The progressive Casual Diamond has done nothing wrong since shedding her maiden in the winter and goes for her fourth win on the trot as she is thrown into deeper waters. She has won her races with authority and is a definite for inclusion in exotics.

The classy Australian-bred Quick Brown Fox races in the same silks as Live Live, and has her first run in 49 weeks since finding the mile of the Cape Fillies Guineas a bridge too far. This lightly raced 4yo may need the outing.

The beautifully bred Scandola carries a handy 52kgs and ran on well when chasing Gr1 star The Secret Is Out home at Durbanville last time. She will strip fitter and could be way ahead of the handicapper – and one to keep an eye on.

Nordic Breeze probably needed the run in the Diana Stakes, when over 6 lengths off Goodtime Gal. She is a filly who likes to be ridden cold and Piere Strydom looks the perfect foil for her.

The Gr3 The Debutante winner Princess Peach left her rider in the stalls and was withdrawn after a pre-start bolt in the Western Cape Fillies Championship. The daughter of Captain Al was hampered when running a fair fourth to star filly Magical Wonderland at her previous start.

The classy Sommerlied with some major scalps to her name takes on the topweight local Live Life, with Casual Diamond, Anime, Princess Peach and Scandola in the mix. It’s going to possibly be a case of gamble on just the top two – or close the eyes and go the field in the Pick 6.