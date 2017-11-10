Midweek Tips 13- 16 November

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-
Flamingo Park (mon)
Race 1: (1) Darting Arrow 3
Race 2: (4) Turbo 19
Race 3: (1) Peter The Wailer 9
Race 4: (1) Nikki’s Greenlight 1
Race 5: (5) Pena Palace 22
Race 6: (4) Roy’s Winter Patch 38
Race 7: (8) Machomouse 6
Race 8: (6) Bongo Dance 58
Race 9: (5) Babuska Story 35
Vaal (tues)
Race 1: (6) Before Noon 8
Race 2: (2) Shufoog 51 (NAP**)
Race 3: (1) Amajory 15
Race 4: (2) Angelic 15
Race 5: (7) Bush Pilot 64
Race 6: (6) Miss Bulsara 43
Race 7: (3) Wellspring 34
Race 8: (2) Mujallad 62 (nb)
Kenilworth (wed)
Race 1: (4) Township Melody 31
Race 2: (5) Raise Your Hand 23
Race 3: (4) Red Eight 10
Race 4: (1) Dynasty’s Blossom 12
Race 5: (3) Streetfighting Man 15
Race 6: (6) Hoist The Mast 44
Race 7: (12) King Of Aces 48
Race 8: (11) Bridal Party 36
Vaal (thur)
Race 1: (13) Go Thuli Go 22
Race 2: (3) Shakespeare Inlove 11
Race 3: (2) Red Orbit 12
Race 4: (8) Afdeek 17 (NAP*)
Race 5: (1) So Var 43
Race 6: (10) Royal Kaitrina 34
Race 7: (5) Inyanga 48
Race 8: (14) Chapati 47
Race 9: (11) Sovereign Reign 35
Race 10: (17) Beautiful Emmilee