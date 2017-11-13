Miss Frankel Out After Injury

Miss Frankel, Avontuur’s beautiful daughter of superstar Frankel, who ran an initially inexplicably below par race at Kenilworth last Thursday, is on the injury list.

The exciting 3yo was having her first start of her Cape summer campaign after a scintillating maiden success at Scottsville in August.

The results from Monday morning’s scans and x-rays have revealed that she has strained the right high suspensory ligament behind her knee.

This means that the Dennis Drier trained galloper will return to her first home at Avontuur for a four month rest.

She will commence with box confinement for about a month. After that she will be doing a bit of slow hand-walking under Avontuur GM Pippa Mickleburgh’s care, and eventually be housed in a small paddock so that her leg can rest up properly.

In what is a frustrating development for all involved with the exciting filly, Pippa said that Miss Frankel was still young and that they would take no chances and give her plenty of time.

“A special thanks to MJ Byleveld who felt her losing her action around the 400m mark, and allowed her to come safely home without further injury,” said Pippa, who also thanked the Miss Frankel fans who had asked after the filly who has her own Faceboook page.